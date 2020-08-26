Sathuranga Vettai 2: Arvind Swami & Trisha Starrer To Release On OTT Platform?

Arvind Swami and Trisha-starrer Sathuranga Vettai 2 has been in the making for more than two years now. The film was supposed to be released earlier this year, however, it got postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Ever since the film was announced, Arvind Swami and Trisha fans have been eagerly waiting for it.

Interestingly, a latest update about Sathuranga Vettai 2 will bring a smile on fans' faces. A report published in a leading portal says that the Arvind Swami and Trisha-starrer is likely to have a direct-to-OTT release, as makers are uncertain about the reopening of theatres in India. Notably, the lead pair also agreed to the decision.

The producer of Sathuranga Vettai 2, Manobala, has reportedly started talking to the popular online streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video for its release. However, there is no official confirmation about it. For the unversed, the heist-thriller is the sequel to H Vinoth's 2014's super hit film Sathuranga Vettai, starring Natraj and Ishaara Nair.

Directed by NV Nirmal Kamar, Sathuranga Vettai 2 was in the news for all the wrong reasons. As per reports, the post-production work got delayed as Arvind Swami refused to dub for the movie, citing remuneration issues. However, makers somehow managed to complete the film earlier this year. Sathuranga Vettai 2 is based on the city dwellers, who get affected by technology. The film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Prakash Raj and Daniel Balaji in key roles.

Notably, a few days ago, Suriya announced that he will release his next, Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video on October 30.

