Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: How To Vote For Ramya Pandian, Suresh Chakravarthy & 9 Others?

Kamal Haasan's show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has reached its fourth week, and housemates are all set to face new challenges in the madhouse. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss began the nomination process for this week by asking everyone to pick two housemates with valid reasons.

Since Archana Chandhoke is the captain of the house, she is immune from this nomination process. Later, Bigg Boss asks housemates to burn the photos of their picked contestants and drop them in the firepot while conveying their reasons. Surprisingly, 11 housemates got nominated during the process for eviction.

The major highlight of this week's nomination process was the groupism, as housemates support their respective groups in the house. Apart from that, many contestants even complained about the diplomacy factor amongst the housemates.

Nominations This Week

Velmurugan

Aajeedh Khalique

Som Shekar

Rio Raj

Aranthangi Nisha

Anitha Sampath

Suresh Chakravarthy

Balaji Murugadoss

Ramya Pandian

Jithan Ramesh

Sanam Shetty

The Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

* The viewers have to install the Disney+ Hotstar App on their mobile phones (Available in iOS and Android).

* Create an account on Disney+ Hotstar App by using their phone number, email id or social media handles.

* Type 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

* Click on the VOTE icon to support your favourite contestant.

* Notably, users can cast 50 votes each day. They can either use it for a single contestant or distribute the votes among many contestants.

* The voting line closes on Saturday midnight.

How to vote for Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants via missed call?

Aajeedh Khalique: 8367796801

Balaji Murugadoss: 8367796804

Anitha Sampath: 8367796803

Jithan Ramesh: 8367796806

Aranthangi Nisha: 8367796807

Velmurugan: 8367796816

Rio Raj: 8367796810

Suresh Chakravarthy: 8367796815

Ramya Pandian: 8367796808

Sanam Shetty: 8367796812

Som Shekar: 8367796814

Also Read : Who Is Suchitra? Here's All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Wild Card Contestant!

Also Read : Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Rekha Harris Says, 'Suresh Chakravarthy Is Like My Big Brother'