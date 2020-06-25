Charuhasan’s Look From His Next Resembles Shiv Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray!

Vijay Sri G About Charuhasan’s Role

Speaking about the role of Charuhasan, Vijay Sri G said, "He appeared only for a small portion in our previous film, but since that role got a good reception, I decided to write a film in which he played the central role. He will be seen as a powerful gangster who has nationwide influence in this film."

Vijay Sri G On Unintentional Resemblance With Balasaheb Thackeray

The director added that Charuhasan's look unintentionally resembles late Balasaheb Thackeray. Vijay Sri G clarified by stating, "I've written it as a story about a frail old man who holds so much power. But both Charuhasan sir and Mime Gopi, who is playing a key role, remarked on the resemblance to Bal Thackeray. This is a story about underworld dons."

Religious Elements In Plot

Vijay Sri G explained that religion will also be one of the key elements in the plot. Since the film is a gangster film, the backdrop will be of the late 80s and 90s. He said, "You can see that there is a religious angle, going by the costume. We have done a teaser, and that will make it even more evident. We will be releasing it once the situation improves."

Vijay Sri G On Continuing Shooting With Charuhasan

The filmmaker revealed that he is planning to shoot the portions with the other actors first, and will then invite the veteran actor for the shoot. Considering Charuhasan's age and high-risk of falling ill in this situation, Vijay Sri G wants to ensure complete precautionary measures before he invites him for the shoot.