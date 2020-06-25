    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Charuhasan’s Look From His Next Resembles Shiv Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray!

      Charuhasan, who played a don in DhaDha 87, directed by Vijay Sri has collaborated with him again for a gangster film. The veteran star had already shot for the untitled flick for seven days in March before the lockdown commenced in the country.

      Now, the first look of Charuhasan from Vijay Sri G's film is out and it's resembles Shiv Sena founder and former chief late Balasaheb Thackeray. In an interview with the Times of India, Vijay Sri G opened up about Charuhasan's look and more!

      Vijay Sri G About Charuhasan’s Role

      Speaking about the role of Charuhasan, Vijay Sri G said, "He appeared only for a small portion in our previous film, but since that role got a good reception, I decided to write a film in which he played the central role. He will be seen as a powerful gangster who has nationwide influence in this film."

      Vijay Sri G On Unintentional Resemblance With Balasaheb Thackeray

      The director added that Charuhasan's look unintentionally resembles late Balasaheb Thackeray. Vijay Sri G clarified by stating, "I've written it as a story about a frail old man who holds so much power. But both Charuhasan sir and Mime Gopi, who is playing a key role, remarked on the resemblance to Bal Thackeray. This is a story about underworld dons."

      Religious Elements In Plot

      Vijay Sri G explained that religion will also be one of the key elements in the plot. Since the film is a gangster film, the backdrop will be of the late 80s and 90s. He said, "You can see that there is a religious angle, going by the costume. We have done a teaser, and that will make it even more evident. We will be releasing it once the situation improves."

      Vijay Sri G On Continuing Shooting With Charuhasan

      The filmmaker revealed that he is planning to shoot the portions with the other actors first, and will then invite the veteran actor for the shoot. Considering Charuhasan's age and high-risk of falling ill in this situation, Vijay Sri G wants to ensure complete precautionary measures before he invites him for the shoot.

