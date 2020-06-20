Happy Birthday Vijay: 6 Movies Which Prove Thalapathy Is The True Blue King Of Box Office!

1. Thuppakki

Released in 2012, directed by AR Murugadoss, Thuppakki created a buzz among the audiences for its theme and Vijay's unique avatar in the movie. The action-thriller revolves around an Army officer essayed by Thalapathy, who is on a mission to track down and deactivate a sleeper agent. Also featuring Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, the film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. The film was released in more than 1500 screens, becoming the widest release of a Vijay film.

2. Kaththi

Yet another AR Murugadoss movie released in 2014 had Vijay essaying dual role- Kathiresan and Jeevanantham. His remarkable performance in the action film was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience. Bankrolled by Allirajah Subashkaran and K Karunamoorthi under their banners Lyca Productions and Ayngaran International, the movie turned out to be a big hit at the theatres. Kaththi also featured Samantha Akkineni, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sathish and Rama in pivotal roles.

3. Theri

The 2016 movie Theri, had Thalapathy in triple avatars. The action film written and directed by Atlee Kumar, received 9 nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards South. Featuring Samantha and Amy Jackson in the lead roles, Theri revolves around a baker who holds an identity of a police officer and is on a secret mission organised by the department. Interestingly, the movie broke Rajinikanth's Enthiran box office collection record for the first weekend in the UK.

4. Mersal

Action-thriller Mersal was released in 2017. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the movie displayed the other dimension of the actor as he played a triple role this time. The challenging roles as a father and his twin sons were essayed flawlessly by Thalapathy. The movie released coinciding with Diwali, was highly praised, thanks to his amazing performance, AR Rahman's music composition, and the screenplay. Mersal also featured Samantha Akkineni and Nitya Menen in supporting roles.

5. Sarkar

Released in 2018, Sarkar revolves around an NRI who comes back to his homeland, and comes to know about the voting mischief done by the politicians to win the elections. Vijay as Sundar Ramaswamy is seen raising awareness against the fraud among the masses and contesting as a non-partisan politician. Helmed by AR Murugadoss the movie turned out to be a hit. Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Sarkar featured National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh.

6. Bigil

The 2019 sports action film literally won the hearts of the audience with the women football team coached by Vijay as Michael aka Bigil. He essayed a double role in the movie with the other character being Michael's father Rayappan. The movie directed by Atlee Kumar was released on 4200 screens worldwide and became the first Tamil film to release in IMAX screens. Bankrolled by Kalapathi S Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment, Bigil featured an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj and Yogi Babu, to name a few. Bigil was declared as the blockbuster of the year.

Master Coming Soon!

On a related note, the actor has requested all Vijay fan clubs of Tamil Nadu to not indulge in any kind of birthday celebration, owing to the COVID-10 outbreak. Well, the fans are awaiting the release of his upcoming venture Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. With the movie and its update going viral on social media, we are sure the movie will also enter the 100 crore club within days of its release. Produced by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators in Association with Seven Screen Studio, the highly anticipated movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman and Andrea Jeremiah essaying supporting roles.