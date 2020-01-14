    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Pongal 2020 Special: Bigil, Asuran, Petta & Other Tamil Movies To Premiere On TV

      One of the biggest festivals for Tamil people across the globe, Pongal is celebrated tomorrow, (January 15). The four-day-long festival is celebrated in Tamil Nadu as thanksgiving for harvest. Recently, Darbar was released in theatres, which was a festival treat from the makers and Superstar Rajinikanth for fans. Tamil movie channels also have some exciting line-up of films, which will be aired during the Pongal season. Take a look at some of the Tamil movies that will be premiering on TV channels during the festival.

      Bigil & Ayogya On Sun TV

      • January 15: Seema Raja (11 AM), Aranmanai (3 PM) and Bigil (6 PM).

      • January 16: Ayogya (11 AM), Thimiru Pudichavan (3 PM) and Namma Veettu Pillai (6 PM).

      Sangathamaizhan, Viswasam & Petta On Sun TV

      • January 17: Dharmaprabhu (11 AM), Kalakalappu (3 PM) and Sangathamaizhan (6 PM).

      • January 18: Thozha (11 AM), Kodi (3 PM) and Viswasam (6 PM).

      • January 19: Thillalangad (11 PM), Maasu Engira Maasilaman (3 PM) and Petta (6 PM).

      Asuran & Kaithi On Vijay TV

      • January 15: Maari 2 (7 PM), Asuran (11 AM), Oh Baby (2.30 PM), Petromax (6 PM) and Jackpot (9 PM).

      • January 16: Kadaikutty Singam (7 AM), Kaithi (11 AM), Action (5 PM) and Aruvam (8.30 PM).

      2.0, Thumbaa & Irumbu Thirai On Zee TV

      • January 15: 2.0 (10.30 PM) and Kennedy Club (1.30 PM).

      • January 16: Kanaa (11 AM) and Thumbaa (4 PM).

      • January 17: Vandha Rajavadhan Varunven (9 AM) and Irumbu Thirai (3 PM).

