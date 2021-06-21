Happy Birthday Vijay: Throwback Pictures Of Thalapathy We Bet Will Make You Go ‘Wow'

They Call Him Master!

This unseen BTS picture was taken from the sets of Master while Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi were shooting for the film's teaser poster. Notably, the intriguing poster featuring the two actors was released on November 12, 2020, two days before the team unveiled the highly expected teaser.

Best Family Portrait

We can't get enough of this picture of Vijay with his parents Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar. The monochrome priceless snap definitely makes for the perfect family portrait.

Candid Click With Mohanlal

Captured from the sets of Jilla (2014), this picture of Vijay and superstar Mohanlal is purely unmissable. As we can't get enough of the duo's bonding, we wonder what they were up to. On a related note, earlier, during his interaction with media, the Malayalam actor had expressed his feelings towards Thalapathy as he said, "I have known him earlier. We have met each other at a few functions but never had the opportunity to interact frequently. I feel that he is my younger brother."

Friends- Suriya And Vijay

Not just in films, Vijay and Suriya also share a special camaraderie off-screen. Well, this throwback picture is taken from the sets of the duo's 2001 film Friends (2001). For the unversed, the two superstars have also teamed up in the past for Nerrukku Ner (1997) and a docudrama titled Herova? Zerova? (2008). Fun Fact: Vijay and Suriya are alumni of Chennai's Loyola College and Thalapathy was a year senior to the Soorarai Pottru actor.

Cup Mukhyam Bigile!

We can't afford to miss this click from the sets of Vijay's 2019 action flick Bigil. Apparently taken from Chennai's EVP Film City, the picture features cinematographer GK Vishnu and director Atlee.

Thalapathy And Thala

The viral picture captured back in 2008 during one of the IPL (Indian Premier League) matches went viral on social media for all obvious reasons including the appearance of Vijay's son Jason Sanjay. For the unversed, this was the time when Thalapathy along with actress Nayanthara was chosen as the brand ambassador of Chennai Super Kings spearheaded by MS Dhoni.

Filmibeat wishes Thalapathy Vijay a very happy birthday!