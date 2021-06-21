Happy Birthday Vijay: Throwback Pictures Of Thalapathy We Bet Will Make You Go ‘Wow'
Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay has turned a year old today (June 22). The stalwart started off his acting career as a child artist with the 1984 film Vetri. In 1992, the Tamil audience witnessed the arrival of one of the charming youngsters in Kollywood as Vijay finally made his much-anticipated debut as a lead actor with Naalaiya Theerpu helmed by his father and renowned director SA Chandrasekhar.
With each blockbuster film that came to his credit including Nerukku Ner (1997), Priyamanavale (2000), Kushi (2000), Shahjahan (2001), Badri (2001), Friends (2001), Thirupaachi (2005), Pokkiri (2007), Kaavalan (2011), Nanban (2012), Theri (2016), Sarkar (2018), Bigil (2019) and Master (2021), the actor only proved that he is undeniably an indispensable part of Tamil film industry and his celebrated epithet 'Thalapathy' is the proof. Not to mention, his massive fan following that in itself talks more than words.
Well, as Vijay celebrates his 47th birthday today, we bring you six throwback pictures of the actor that will for sure take you on a delightful trip down the memory lane.
They Call Him Master!
This unseen BTS picture was taken from the sets of Master while Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi were shooting for the film's teaser poster. Notably, the intriguing poster featuring the two actors was released on November 12, 2020, two days before the team unveiled the highly expected teaser.
Best Family Portrait
We can't get enough of this picture of Vijay with his parents Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar. The monochrome priceless snap definitely makes for the perfect family portrait.
Candid Click With Mohanlal
Captured from the sets of Jilla (2014), this picture of Vijay and superstar Mohanlal is purely unmissable. As we can't get enough of the duo's bonding, we wonder what they were up to. On a related note, earlier, during his interaction with media, the Malayalam actor had expressed his feelings towards Thalapathy as he said, "I have known him earlier. We have met each other at a few functions but never had the opportunity to interact frequently. I feel that he is my younger brother."
Friends- Suriya And Vijay
Not just in films, Vijay and Suriya also share a special camaraderie off-screen. Well, this throwback picture is taken from the sets of the duo's 2001 film Friends (2001). For the unversed, the two superstars have also teamed up in the past for Nerrukku Ner (1997) and a docudrama titled Herova? Zerova? (2008). Fun Fact: Vijay and Suriya are alumni of Chennai's Loyola College and Thalapathy was a year senior to the Soorarai Pottru actor.
Cup Mukhyam Bigile!
We can't afford to miss this click from the sets of Vijay's 2019 action flick Bigil. Apparently taken from Chennai's EVP Film City, the picture features cinematographer GK Vishnu and director Atlee.
Thalapathy And Thala
The viral picture captured back in 2008 during one of the IPL (Indian Premier League) matches went viral on social media for all obvious reasons including the appearance of Vijay's son Jason Sanjay. For the unversed, this was the time when Thalapathy along with actress Nayanthara was chosen as the brand ambassador of Chennai Super Kings spearheaded by MS Dhoni.
Filmibeat wishes Thalapathy Vijay a very happy birthday!