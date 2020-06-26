Sivakarthikeyan Gears Up For His Bollywood Debut With the Remake Of This Superhit Movie

Talented actor Sivakarthikeyan is the latest to join the bandwagon of Tamil actors who joined Bollywood. Yes, you read that right! The actor who started his career as a participant in a comedy reality show Kalakka Povatha Yaaru, wherein he was the title winner, is all set to conquer yet another milestone of his career with his Bollywood debut. As per reports, he will be marking his debut with the remake of his Tamil movie Kanaa, helmed by Arunraja Kamaraj.

The 2018 movie bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan himself under the banner of his recently established production house, Sivakarthikeyan Productions, had him essaying the role of Indian women's cricket team coach. The sports drama had Aishwarya Rajesh opposite the actor as the leading lady. Reports suggest that Siva will be essaying the same role from the original in the Bollywood flick too. Well, this piece of news has spread on social media like wildfire after reports surfaced about the Hindi remake of Kaana. Well, the fans will have to wait for some time for the official announcement of the movie.

For the unversed, the 2018 movie also starred Sathyaraj, Darshan, Rama, Ilavarasu, Ramadoss, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Namo Narayana, and Balaji Venugopal in supporting roles. The film was also remade in Telugu titled Kousalya Krishnamurthy with Aishwarya and Sivakarthikeyan reprising their roles and Rajendra Prasad playing Sathyaraj's role.

Talking about Sivakarthikeyan's other projects, the actor will next be seen in science fiction fantasy thriller Ayalaan, directed by R Ravi Kumar. Bankrolled by 24 AM Productions and KJR Studios, the movie will have Rakul Preet Singh essaying the love interest of Siva. Ayalaan will also feature Isha Kopikar and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. He is also a part of Nelson Dilip Kumar's Doctor. The thriller jointly bankrolled by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

