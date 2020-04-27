PSPK27: Sivakarthikeyan To Share Screen Space With Pawan Kalyan?

While fans are eagerly looking forward to Pawan Kalyan's comeback film, Vakeel Saab, the Power Star of the Telugu film industry will also be seen in filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi's upcoming directorial venture, which is tentatively titled, Virupaksha. The movie is said to be a period drama, wherein we hear Kalyan will be seen doing some high-octane action sequences.

In fact, if the latest buzz is true, then fans will also get to see Kollywood hero, Sivakarthikeyan, in the film. Yes, according to cinejosh.com, the makers want to dish out a movie that appeals to a wider section of the audience, and hence, the Rajini Murugan actor has been brought on board for a crucial role.

Apparently, Sivakarthikeyan has already sealed the deal and though his role in the movie is more like an extended cameo, reports suggest that his character makes an entry at an important juncture in the film. That's not all! It seems Krish wants his movie to have a pan-India appeal, and therefore, he is also in talks with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Though it's still unclear whether Jacqueline is considering the offer or not, for now, it's pretty much confirmed that Pawan Kalyan and Sivakarthikeyan will be sharing screen space in Jagarlamudi's Virupaksha. Having said that, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

Talking about Sivakarthikeyan, the actor currently has two Kollywood projects on his plate, R Ravikumar's sci-fi fantasy film Ayalaan and Nelson Dilipkumar's Doctor. As for the Telugu actor-turned-politician, we hear he has said yes to three more filmmakers, Harish Shankar, Gowtam Tinnanuri, and Puri Jagannadh.

