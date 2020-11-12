Soorarai Pottru Audience Review: Twitterati Call Suriya’s Film A ‘Must Watch’

Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru has now premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The fans of Suriya were eagerly waiting for the film, but now it looks like it was all worth it.

Carefully carved into a beautiful story, Soorarai Pottru is oozing with inspiration, aspirations and earnest efforts of the characters. The film is garnering rave reviews from audiences and critics all over the world.

Fans of Soorarai Pottru and Suriya have actually bought Amazon Prime Membership just to watch this film. From the get-go of announcements for this film, fans have been raving about it. Fans knew something really great was in store for them and after witnessing the magic on screen, they have taken to their social media pages to review the film.

Excellent movie by @Suriya_offl

He perfectly blended every scene and shots..congrats to @2D_ENTPVTLTD for bringing this movie to us

And @gvprakash for the mind blowing BGM Especially Maara theme!!Perfect feast of the year!!Would rate 10/10#SooraraiPottru #SooraraiPottruReview — N Surya Prakash (@NSuryaPrakash20) November 12, 2020

#SooraraiPottru one hell of a film.

Great effort & hardwork by @Suriya_offl .Especially the flight scene was lit 🔥.After a long time getting to see something nice.#SooraraiPottruOnPrime #SooraraiPottruOnPrimeNov12 #SooraraiPottruReview

Once again hats off to Suriyas efforts! — Anirudh (@RAnirudh5) November 12, 2020

The film also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurli in key roles. The story is a fictionalized account of the life of a retired Army Captain GR Gopinath, who founded Air Deccan, a low-cost airline. Translating the magic on screen, the movie is directed by Sudha Kongara, bankrolled by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru is flying high on Amazon Prime Video.

