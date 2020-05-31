Soorarai Pottru Will Release In Theaters, Confirms Suriya!

Soorarai Pottru, the upcoming Suriya starrer is one of the most-anticipated Tamil films of the year. The movie, which was originally slated to hit the theaters in April 2020, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown. Recently, it was rumoured that Soorarai Pottru might get a direct OTT release.

The speculations regarding the OTT release of the movie started doing rounds after the theater owners had a fallout with the lead actor-producer Suriya. The issue began after Suriya decided to have a direct OTT release for Ponmagal Vandhal, the Jyotika starring legal drama, which is also produced by his home banner 2D Entertainment. The theater owners had decided to not allow theatrical releases for any of the actor's upcoming projects.

However, Suriya recently put an end to all speculations, during his virtual interaction with fans. 'There is nothing like getting a grand theatrical release for your film. I'm eagerly waiting to watch Soorarai Pottru in the theater. I'm looking forward to its release.', said the actor-producer. Suriya's confirmation has come out as a great relief for the fans of the actor and cine-goers, who were waiting for the theatrical release of Soorarai Pottru.

Interestingly, the actor-producer also revealed that the team is planning to reveal the other two songs of the movie, very soon. 'Soorarai Pottru is a project that is extremely close to my heart. The movie has shaped up really well. There are two more songs in the movie, which will be released very soon', stated the actor.

Aparna Balamurali, the Sarvam Thala Mayam fame actress appears as the female lead in the Sudha Kongara directorial. GV Prakash Kumar, the renowned actor-musician has composed the songs and background score for the project. Soorarai Pottru is jointly produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, along with Sikhya Entertainment.

