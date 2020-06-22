Vijay Turns 46: Kajal Aggarwal, Dhanush, Lokesh Kangaraj And Others Pour In Wishes For Thalapathy!

Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy is celebrating his 46th birthday today. To mark the special day, his fans, accompanied by many celebrities including Kajal Aggarwal, Dhanush, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sathish, AR Murugadoss, Malavika Mohanan and others took to social media to wish the beloved star.

Sharing a picture with Vijay from the sets of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote that the movie for him was an unforgettable memory, which will be forever cherished. He also thanked the actor for making the movie happen. Interestingly, the highly-anticipated movie is the maiden collaboration of the duo, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles.

#Master was indeed an unforgettable memory...I cannot choose any one day ...every moment spent with you will forever be cherished na.....

Thanks for making it happen..

Happy birthday @actorvijay anna...Love you❤️❤️❤️#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/t3FEFilitN — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 22, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal who has earlier worked with Vijay in movies like Jilla, Thuppakki and Mersal wrote, "Happiest birthday #ThalapathyVijay 🤩😍 have a fabulous one!!! @actorvijay."

With a hug emoticon, Dhanush tweeted, "Happy Birthday dear @actorvijay sir."

Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir 🤗 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 22, 2020

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who has worked with Vijay for Thuppakki and Sarkar wrote, "Happy birthday @actorvijay sir, may this year bring you loads and loads of happiness and peace sirBouquet #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay."

Happy birthday @actorvijay sir, may this year bring you loads and loads of happiness and peace sir💐 #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) June 22, 2020

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, with a selfie of the duo twinning in white shirt, wrote, "A very happy bday to our fav #thalapathy god bless na!!!"

Master film music composer and celebrated singer Anirudh Ravichander tweeted saying that he can't wait for the 'master blast'. He wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Thalapathy #actorvijay sir! Can't wait for the master blast."'

Happy birthday dearest Thalapathy @actorvijay sir! Can’t wait for the master blast 🔥🔥🔥#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/52ce6pfnAA — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 21, 2020

Vijay's Master co-star and charming actress Malavika Mohanan took to her social media handle to wish him on his birthday. She wrote, "to the coolest and most fun co-star I've had the pleasure of working with Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir!"

To the coolest and most fun co-star I’ve had the pleasure of working with ♥️ Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir! #hbdthalapathyvijay pic.twitter.com/iB7zRR05CK — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) June 21, 2020

South diva Raashi Khanna wished Vijay to be showered with the choicest of blessing as she wrote, "Happy birthday @actorvijay sir. Wish you be showered with the choicest of blessings, today and always."

Happy birthday #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir ☺️ Wish you be showered with the choicest of blessings, today and always.😇#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) June 22, 2020

Mollywood stars Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly also wished their beloved star on his special day.

#HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay !!! @actorvijay wishing you the best birthday sir !! Lots of love ! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 22, 2020

Talking about his upcoming venture Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie will be bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in Association with Seven Screen Studio. The thriller will also feature Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman and Andrea Jeremiah essaying supporting roles. The lens has been cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Ajith Trends On Twitter On Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday! Read To Know Why!

Master: Makers Of Vijay Starrer Release A Unique Poster Ahead Of His 46th Birthday