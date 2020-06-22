    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay Turns 46: Kajal Aggarwal, Dhanush, Lokesh Kangaraj And Others Pour In Wishes For Thalapathy!

      By
      |

      Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy is celebrating his 46th birthday today. To mark the special day, his fans, accompanied by many celebrities including Kajal Aggarwal, Dhanush, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sathish, AR Murugadoss, Malavika Mohanan and others took to social media to wish the beloved star.

      j

      Sharing a picture with Vijay from the sets of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote that the movie for him was an unforgettable memory, which will be forever cherished. He also thanked the actor for making the movie happen. Interestingly, the highly-anticipated movie is the maiden collaboration of the duo, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles.

      Kajal Aggarwal who has earlier worked with Vijay in movies like Jilla, Thuppakki and Mersal wrote, "Happiest birthday #ThalapathyVijay 🤩😍 have a fabulous one!!! @actorvijay."

      With a hug emoticon, Dhanush tweeted, "Happy Birthday dear @actorvijay sir."

      Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who has worked with Vijay for Thuppakki and Sarkar wrote, "Happy birthday @actorvijay sir, may this year bring you loads and loads of happiness and peace sirBouquet #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay."

      Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, with a selfie of the duo twinning in white shirt, wrote, "A very happy bday to our fav #thalapathy god bless na!!!"

      Master film music composer and celebrated singer Anirudh Ravichander tweeted saying that he can't wait for the 'master blast'. He wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Thalapathy #actorvijay sir! Can't wait for the master blast."'

      Vijay's Master co-star and charming actress Malavika Mohanan took to her social media handle to wish him on his birthday. She wrote, "to the coolest and most fun co-star I've had the pleasure of working with Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir!"

      South diva Raashi Khanna wished Vijay to be showered with the choicest of blessing as she wrote, "Happy birthday @actorvijay sir. Wish you be showered with the choicest of blessings, today and always."

      Mollywood stars Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly also wished their beloved star on his special day.

      Talking about his upcoming venture Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie will be bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in Association with Seven Screen Studio. The thriller will also feature Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman and Andrea Jeremiah essaying supporting roles. The lens has been cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

      Ajith Trends On Twitter On Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday! Read To Know Why!

      Master: Makers Of Vijay Starrer Release A Unique Poster Ahead Of His 46th Birthday

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X