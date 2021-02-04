Kalathil Santhippom Twitter Review: Did The Jiiva Starrer Impress The Audience?

Jiiva's highly awaited film Kalathil Santhippom directed by N Rajasekar has released today (February 5, 2021). The rural entertainer based on the sports Kabaddi has been garnering a mixed response from the cine-goers. The songs, whistle worthy dialogues and comic timing of the actors are a few places where the film received huge applause from the audience.

The multi-starrer has versatile actor Arulnithi as one of the lead actors. Interestingly, Jiiva and Arulnithi are playing best friends in the commercial entertainer.

South divas Manjima Mohan and Priya Bhavani Shankar are the two leading actresses of Kalathil Santhippom. The other star cast includes Renuka, Sri Ranjani, Aadukalam Naren, Vela Ramamoorthy, Rajesh, Robo Shankar and Bala Saravanan among others. Notably, the film was earlier slated to release on January 28, 2021.

Celebrated music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film, which has lyrics penned by Pa Vijay and Viveka. The dialogues for Kalathil Santhippom is written by R Ashok, while the camera for the film has been cranked by Abinandhan Ramanujam. Dinesh Ponraj has edited the movie, while dance choreography has been taken care of by Raju Sundaram.

Did the Jiiva and Arulnithi-starrer impress the audience with its theatrical release? Let us see what Twitterati have to say about Kalathil Santhippom.

Also Read: IT'S OFFICIAL: Silambarasan, Gautham Menon & AR Rahman To Join Hands Again!

Also Read: Thalapathy 65: Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar's Film To Start Rolling From April?