RIP Dilip Kumar Saab: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan & Other South Celebs Mourn Tragedy King’s Death

Legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar passed away today (July 7, 2021) in Mumbai due to an age-related illness. He was 98 and breathed his last in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. Popularly known as 'The Tragedy King', Dilip Kumar's demise has left the entire Indian Film Industry in deep sorrow. Like Bollywood and Television celebs, South Indian actors have also mourned Dilip Saab's death on social media and remembered some beautiful moments with them.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture with Dilip Kumar. He wrote, "An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace."

Prakash Raj tweeted, "A legend ... an Inspiration... thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji ... RIP ..."

Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep said, "The world hailed him as the greatest actor of all time,a brilliant orator and an epitome of unaffected simplicity.He will remain an inspiration to many generations of actors and an enigma to me.Legends live forever!! RIP DilipKumarJi."

Jr NTR tweeted, "Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed."

Kamal Haasan shared a photo with Dilip Kumar Saab and wrote, "Dilip Kumar saheb. A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting. His understated approach is still tried by contemporary actors who are brave enough to attempt it."

Venkatesh Daggubati wrote, "Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend. His legacy will continue to live in our hearts! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends #ripdilipkumar."

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Rest in peace Dilip Kumar Sahab. You will remain in our hearts forever."

Hansika Motwani said, "Waking up to such a sad news , Heartbreaking news to begin the day,RIP #DilipKumar sahab End of an era... Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Siddharth wrote, "One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever."

Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "Rest in peace #DilipKumar Sir! #Legend."

Mohanlal said, "Dilip Kumarji was the doyen of Indian Cinema and will forever be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. May the legend's soul rest in eternal peace."

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "A timeless legend.. His towering brilliance will continue to be an inspiration to actors all around the world. A huge loss for Indian cinema...Rest in peace #DilipKumar Sir. You will be terribly missed."

Tamannaah Bhatia said, "Dilip Kumar Saab, very few people have influenced Indian cinema the way you did. We have watched your movies and learnt from you. Rest in peace Sir. My heartfelt condolences to Sairaji."

Karthi wrote, "Shri Dilip Kumar sir, a stalwart who set the benchmark for realistic performance on screen is no more with us. His life's work and the person he was won the reverance of his contemporaries and the generation that follow. #RIPDilipKumar sir."

Dilip Kumar's last rites will be held at 5 pm today at Juhu Qabrastan, Mumbai, with full state honours.

May his soul rest in peace!