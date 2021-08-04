Sivakarthikeyan Names His Newborn Son Gugan Doss

Just recently (July 12) Sivakarthikeyan announced that he and his wife Aarthi have welcomed their second child. The star had shared a picture of his late father tweeting that he feels his dad is born as his son. He had also thanked his wife Aarthi for enduring the pain.

Well yesterday (August 3), the Ethir Neechal star took to his Twitter handle to introduce his newborn son to the world.

Sharing a lovely picture with his cutie patootie, the actor tweeted, "Heartfelt thanks to each & everyone for showering ur wishes on our little boy..With all ur blessings & love we hv named our son "GUGAN DOSS." (sic)

எங்கள் அன்பு மகனை வாழ்த்திய அனைவருக்கும் நெஞ்சார்ந்த நன்றிகள்..உங்கள் அன்போடும் ஆசியோடும்

“குகன் தாஸ்” என பெயர்சூட்டியிருக்கிறோம்🙏😊



Heartfelt thanks to each & everyone for showering ur wishes on our little boy..With all ur blessings & love we hv named our son “GUGAN DOSS" 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/MKbpiWHe2D — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) August 3, 2021

In the picture, Siva can be seen kissing his son on his forehead. The adorable picture has been getting immense love from the netizens. For the unversed, Sivakarthikeyan also has a 9-year-old daughter Aaradhana.

With regard to work, Sivakarthikeyan is currently awaiting the release of Doctor, which was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release by the end of 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. As of now, the makers have announced that the comedy-drama will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar, however, the streaming date is yet to be announced. The handsome actor is also a part of Cibi Chakaravarthi's Don and R Ravikumar's Ayalaan. The actor is also in talks with Jathi Rathnalu (2021- Telugu film) director Anudeep KV for a bilingual project.

Siva's previous production venture Vaazl starring Pradeep Anthony and TJ Bhanu was released recently.

If reports are to be believed, he will also be penning lyrics for Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde's Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.