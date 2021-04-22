Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta’s Beautiful Pictures From Pre-Wedding Ceremonies Go Viral; Have A Look

Actor Vishnu Vishal and Indian Badminton Player Jwala Gutta are all set to tie the knot today (April 22, 2021). For the unversed, the couple was dating each other for many years. Since the wedding ceremony of Jwala and Vishnu is getting closer, fans can't hold their excitement to see their marriage pictures on social media. Amidst all, the couple's pictures from their pre-wedding festivities are going viral on social media and we must say they are looking beautiful!

Several fan pages of Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal have been constantly sharing the photos on social media. Let us tell you, the photos are from Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies of the couple. In the pictures, Jwala can be seen looking beautiful in a yellow outfit for her Haldi, while Vishnu Vishal looks dapper in a black attire. The happiness on their faces is proof that they are damn excited to take their relationship to the next level.

Also Read : Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta To Tie The Knot On April 22, Couple To Have A Registered Wedding

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Vishnu and Jwala had shared their marriage announcement post on their respective social media handles. The couple's statement read, "With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near & dear - We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness."

Also Read : Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta To Get Married After Coronavirus Lockdown?

Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal will be tying the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends alone. So, let's wait for their wedding pictures, which can come out any time now!