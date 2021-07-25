Yashika Aannand Meets With An Accident; Critically Injured

Yashika Aannand, the actress who is best known for her appearance in the Bigg Boss Tamil show, has met with an accident. Reportedly, she met with an accident on East Coast Road, near Mahabalipuram, Chennai on Saturday (July 24, 2021) night. Yashika Aannand is currently admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, in critical condition.

According to the reports, the car Yashika and her friends were travelling went out of control and hit a median, thus leaving its occupants severely injured. Unfortunately, one of the actress's friends, Valli Chetty Bhavani, died on spot. Yashika Aannand's other friends who were in the car with her, are also admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The latest updates suggest that Mahabalipuram police have registered the case, and are currently investigating the accident. Yashika Aannand's father, who was in Delhi, has flown to Chennai after getting to known about the accident. More updates on the actress's health condition are expected to be revealed soon.

Coming to work front, Yashika Aannand made her acting debut with the 2016-released movie Kavalai Vendam. However, the actress got the biggest break in her acting career with the acclaimed thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, directed by Karthick Naren. She later went on play the female lead in several films including Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu and Zombie.

Yashika Aannand earned immense popularity among the television audiences and carved a great fan base for herself, with her stint with the Bigg Boss Tamil show. The actress had established herself as one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, which was aired on Star Vijay.