Beast Day 1 Box Office Collection: Vijay-Starrer Starts Off On A Slow Note!

Vijay's much-awaited film Beast has turned out to be a huge disappointment. The hijack drama featuring Pooja Hegde as one of the leads, failed to impress the audiences, courtesy its weak writing. Soon after its release, netizens started trending #BeastDisaster to express their dismay online. Though many predicted that it might be the result of a fan war between the fans of Vijay and Ajith, soon critics also shared their thoughts about the film on social media, most of which were average responses.

Talking about Beast's box office collection, which evidently saw a slow start, the film which hit 6000 screens worldwide grossed close to Rs 65 Crore, as per early estimates. Well, considering the Puthandu festival and extended weekend which the film is going to enjoy, it might acquire huge moolah in the days to come. Having said that, that is also a million to one chance as KGF 2 is releasing on April 14, and if the film overpowers Beast, the latter might struggle at the box office from the very first weekend leading to a huge loss.

Notably, the film has received ratings from 2.5 to 3.5.

Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and has Selvaraghavan in an important role. Kalanithi Maaran of Sun Pictures has backed the action-comedy-drama, also featuring Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal among others. The technical team of Beast includes music composer Anirudh Ravichander, editor R Nirmal and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa.