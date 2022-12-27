Comedian Sathish Speaks About Dharsha Gupta-Sunny Leone Dress Controversy Again!

Comedian Sathish spoke about his friendship with Dharsha Gupta in an interview for the first time after many days of clashing over the dress controversy.

Sunny Leone played the lead role in the upcoming film Oh My Ghost. The audio launch of the film took place a few weeks ago. In this, many celebrities like actress Sunny Leone, comedy actor Sathish, Dharsha Gupta and GP Muthu participated. Actor Satish spoke about Sunny Leone and Darsha Gupta's outfit on stage at the event. Many people started condemning his way of speech. The issue has exploded on social media.

Actress Sunny Leone attended the music launch of Oh My Ghost in a saree. Actress Darsha Gupta wore a modern Khagra Jolie outfit. Talking about this on stage, actor Satish said, "Sunny Leone, who has come from Mumbai, has come in silk saree as per Tamil culture; But Dharsha Gupta, a Coimbatore girl, she is wearing a dress too."

Many celebrities condemned Satish's speech. After this, actor Satish had released a video saying that it was Dharsha Gupta who asked him to talk about Sunny Leone and her dress, and that he spoke in a sportive way only and apologized if it offended anyone.

After Satish's video went viral, Dharsha Gupta, who had been silent until then, went on a Twitter rant. Dharsha Gupta, who had posted a tweet about this at the time, said, "Did I ask you to say this on stage? Can someone tell others to talk so badly on stage? I felt so bad that day. I don't show it much outside. But, it is not good for you to talk now like this again."

She deleted the tweet after some time. After several days of this incident, no information about them has come out. Recently, both of them participated in an interview. In it, a question was asked about the friendship between the two after the dress issue. Actor Satish and Dharsha have given the following answer.

Sathish: It was only after the dress issue that we became close friends. After that we talked a lot. I began to understand a lot about her difficulties. I also spoke to Dharsha's mother. She also spoke to my wife. We both see this as a positive thing.

Dharsha: We talked a lot after that incident. We had a good understanding.

In response to a question about negative comments, Sathish said, "From politicians to many leaders, negative comments keep coming. All those who face such negative comments should continue to say 'Ignore Negativity' as Thalapathy rightly said."