Cook With Comali 3 Finale Contestants, Date, TV Timings, Winner And Live Streaming Details

Cook
with
Comali's
season
3
finale
finally
is
dawning
upon
the
enthusiastic
fans
of
the
comedy
cooking
show.
Season
3
is
coming
to
an
end
officially
with
the
telecast
of
the
competition
with
six
contestants
on
June
24
from
3
pm.
The
show
will
be
aired
on
Vijay
TV
and
Disney+Hotstar
for
the
digital
streaming
audience.
Cook
with
Comali
Season
3
winner
is
likely
going
to
be
none
other
than
the
female
comedian
and
actress
Vidyullekha
Raman.
If
rumours
are
anything
to
go
by,
Vidyullekha
is
the
winner
of
the
season,
with
a
five-hour
episode
being
shot
a
couple
of
days
ago.
The
event
began
with
ten
contestants
initially
and
it
boiled
down
to
four
finalists
and
two
wild
card
entries.
Shrutika
Arjun,
Ammu
Abirami,
Vidyullekha
Raman,
and
Darshan
are
the
finalists.
Out
of
the
eliminated
contestants,
Santhosh
Prathap
and
Grace
Karunas
were
selected
to
compete
in
the
finale.
The
promo
trailers
released
for
the
Cook
With
Comali
Season
3
are
very
exciting.
Check
them
out
here:
The
show
has
the
finale
contestants
take
part
in
fun
activities
like
games
that
are
lined
up
to
entertain
the
audience
whilst
cooking
the
recipe
the
jury
decided
on.
The
best
recipe
cooked
by
the
contestant
will
be
awarded
as
the
winner.
The
show
will
have
another
season
after
the
finale.