Sarpatta Parambarai Television Premiere: Arya Starrer To Hit Mini Screens In October?

Sarpatta Parambarai featuring Arya is set for its TV premiere. According to the latest reports, the sports drama will be telecasting in October coinciding with the Ayudha Pooja. Reportedly, popular Tamil channel Kalaignar TV has acquired the satellite rights of the film for a whopping Rs 7.25 crore. Though there is no confirmation from the makers, rumours are rife that the television premiere date will be announced in September.

Written and helmed by Pa Ranjith, the film set in the 1970s revolves around a clash between North Chennai's two clans namely Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. Arya plays the role of Kabilan and Pasupathy essays his coach in the film. Ditching the conventional theatrical release, the film hit the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 22. The film marks Arya's second OTT venture after Teddy, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar in March this year.

Sarpatta Parambarai opened to critical acclaim from critics and audiences who praised the film for its storyline, music, direction, cinematography and performances of the actors. Interestingly, the sports drama also became the most-watched Tamil film of the year on Amazon Prime Video. Also, the film was able to grab the second spot on the list of most-watched regional films on the OTT platform after Suriya's Soorarai Pottru (2020).

Produced by K9 Studios, the film features Dushara Vijayan as the leading lady and is ably supported by John Kokken, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, Santhosh Prathap, John Vijay, Shabeer Kallarakkal and late actor Maran. Sarpatta Parambarai has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, camera cranked by cinematographer Murali G and editing carried out by Selva.

On a related note, Arya's upcoming projects are Sundar C's Aranmanai 3 and Anand Shankar's Enemy which are under different stages of production.