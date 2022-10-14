Filmfare South Awards 2022: Sarpatta Parambarai Team Wins Three Filmfare Awards

Sarpatta
Parambarai
team
won
a
total
of
three
awards
at
the
Filmfare
South
Awards
2022.
Arya
won
Best
Actor
(Critics'
Choice),
Pasupathy
won
Best
Supporting
Actor,
and
Arivu
won
Best
Lyricist
for
for
the
song
'Neeye
Oli'.
Sarpatta
Parambarai
is
directed
by
Pa
Ranjith,
who
is
known
for
his
honest
and
unapologetic
portrayal
of
characters.
He
makes
it
a
point
to
discuss
the
politics
in
any
group
or
any
society
that
the
film
is
based
upon.
The
film
is
about
a
boxing
enthusiast
Kabilan,
played
by
Arya,
who
grew
up
admiring
boxer
Rangan,
played
by
Pasupathy.
Rangan
becomes
a
coach
and
runs
an
academy
of
sorts
to
train
boxers
that
belong
to
his
boxing
clan.
Kabilan
stays
at
a
distance
and
observes
his
idol.
He
trains
himself
in
boxing,
taking
lessons
from
the
games
of
Rangan.
In
an
unexpected
turn
of
events,
Kabilan
ends
up
sparring
with
an
important
clan
member,
and
Rangan
is
impressed
by
his
game.
He
believes
that
Kabilan,
if
trained
properly,
could
do
wonders
in
the
ring.
The
story
moves
on
to
explain
how
clan
politics
ends
up
against
Kabilan,
and
whether
he
rises
above
the
ploys
and
betrayals
to
pursue
his
dream.
Arya's
portrayal
of
a
devoted
student
and
an
agitated
and
proud
clan
member
resonated
well
with
the
audience
and
the
film
managed
to
evoke
the
right
emotions
throughout.
His
equation
with
his
wife,
Mariammal,
played
by
Dushara
Vijayan
was
also
much
spoken
about.
There
was
a
wave
of
appreciation
going
around
for
Mariammal
as
an
ideal
partner
material.
The
film's
music
is
composed
by
Santhosh
Narayanan,
who
worked
with
Ranjith
on
all
of
his
films
until
Sarpattara
Parambarai.
The
film
stars
Arya,
Dushara
Vijayan,
Pasupathy,
John
Vijay,
and
Kalaiyarasan,
among
others.