Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their Big Win At Filmfare Awards 2022; See Pics

Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, and Vidya Balan win the trophies for Best Actors at the Filmfare Awards 2022. Vicky and Vidya won the awards in the Critics category, while Ranveer and Kriti bagged the honours in the Popular category. After grabbing their respective black ladies, the supremely talented stars celebrated their big win on their respective social media handles.

"What else we here for? Best Actor 🏆 @filmfare #TheBlackLady... dedicated to 'Kapil's Devils' ❤️," wrote Ranveer Singh, who won the Best Actor award in the Popular category for his performance in 83. He also took to his Insta story and shared some candid moments with his dear wife Deepika Padukone, which were clicked when they were together on stage at the Filmfare Awards 2022 event.

Deepika Padukone, who is extremely proud of her talented husband, shared his picture with the Filmfare trophy on her official Instagram page. "Simply the best.Better than all the rest. @ranveersingh," Deepika captioned her post. Ranveer, who was moved by his wife's loving gesture, replied: "Oh, Baby.......... 🥰🥰🥰" The much-loved couple's PDA moments from the Filmfare Awards 2022 event is now winning the internet.

Vicky Kaushal, who won the Best Actor award in the Critics category for his performance in Sardar Udham, attended the awards function with his entire family. The talented actor also set the stage on fire with his electrifying dance moves, when wifey Katrina Kaif, parents, and brother Sunny Kaushal cheered for him. The actor later took to his official Instagram page, and shared some special pictures. "My pillars. My strength. My everything. #blessed ❤️," Vicky Kaushal captioned his family picture.

Kriti Sanon, who is on a high after winning her first-ever Best Actress trophy at the Filmfare Awards, took to her official Instagram page and shared an adorable video and a few pictures. "I ain't sleepin alone tonight! 😉🥰❤️ Heart is full.. ❤️❤️ #Gratitude 🙏🏻 The black lady is finallyyyyy here.. Thank you @filmfare for this much needed validation and for making my dream come true! ❤️," wrote the actress, sharing a video with her black lady.