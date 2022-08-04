Kaatteri Twitter Review: Everything You Need To Read About The Horror-Comedy Film Before Watching It

Director Deekay's latest film Kaatteri, a horror-comedy, finally opened to the public to view on the big screen on August 5. The movie has garnered adequate buzz around its release with its intriguing trailer and star cast. The movie comes from a big banner like Studio Green, produced by SR Prabhu and KE Gnanavel Raja.

The movie, which stars Vaibhav, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonam Bajwa, and Aathmika in pivotal roles has met with decent word-of-mouth upon theatrical release. Deekay is known for his previous films Yaamirukka Bayamey and Kavalai Vendam.

Kaatteri is the story about a group of people including the lead actors who get drawn to an old palatial building away from the city, nestled amid a forest. The trailer gives us a sneak-peek into the story and it looks like there is half-truth and half-fiction in the elements that start to occur at the old dilapidated building. How the trapped people overcome the obstacles and get out of it, forms the story of Kaatteri.

Check out a few Tweets that film buffs who have watched the movie have shared on their social media handles, here:

Kaatteri, which means a forest vampire, falls under one of the experimental thrillers with no songs in the narration and the background score composed by SN Prasad was beautifully complimenting the narration.

The movie also stars Ponnambalam, Karunakaran, Rajendran, Ravi Mariya, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, Lollu Sabha Manohar, and Chetan in other prominent roles. The movie's production finished in the year 2018, however, it took this long to see the light of the day. Kaatteri is extensively shot across forests in and around Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. The film was expected to have a direct OTT release earlier.