Laththi Twitter Review: General Audience and Families Shower Huge Support To Vishal’s Comeback Movie!

Vishal, who has faced a series of failures, is coming back with the film Lathi, directed by Vinod Kumar, with the intention of giving a much needed success. The film is releasing today and Vishal is eagerly waiting to make his mark with this film. His best friend and actor Rana takes a new avatar as a producer with this film.

#Laththi Interval



Asusual Commercial Treatment✌🏾Only Vishal Shines🔥 Ramana Characterisation Was The Biggest+ & Suprises💥 Yuvan Aaley Kanom🥲 Saturated Dialogue & Unwanted Love Track🤷🏽‍♂️ Villain Team Feels So Strong👊🏾 Overall Average First Half!Let's Wait For 2nd Half!! — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) December 22, 2022

Recently the trailer of this film was released and it became a trend. Vishal is playing the role of a police officer in the film. In this, Vishal, who lives happily with a wife and child, loses his police post due to some reasons.

After that he rejoins the police department on his son's request. And in the film, he beats up the baddies with the lathi in his hand. Vishal shouts out the lines that if the higher officials ask the police to beat them with a lathi, it is not an order, but an offer.

In this trailer, Yuvan Shankar Raja's BGM has worked out on another level. The film is releasing in five languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

So this movie will be a big turning point in Vishal's film career. Since Vishal's film Laththi is releasing worldwide today, he has been touring various states to promote the film. Actor Vishal, who toured Andhra Pradesh on the December 19th, received a huge welcome in colleges. Meanwhile, a new information has come out that Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has approached to meet actor Vishal.

#Laththi Interval - Commercial formula. Let's wait for the second half. — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) December 22, 2022

Actor Vishal has been in cinema for the past 20 years. The 45-year-old actor got into a lot of controversies. Vishal's recent film Veeramey Vaagai Soodum, Enemy and Action films did not give the expected success. Thus, Vishal is hoping that the film Lathi will take him back to the path of success.

He is very good actor who proved his mettle with brilliant performances in many films like Chellamey, Sandakozhi, Thimiru, Thamirabarani and Avan Ivan. But later he started concentrating more on commercial success rather than working on performance oriented films. Laththi looks promising like a good combination of both commercial elements and Vishal's performance. Hope he comes back to the track after 6 consecutive flops with this film. Let's wish actor Vishal and producer Rana for a great success with Laththi.