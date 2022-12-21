Will Vishal Deliver A Hit With Laththi After 6 Consecutive Flops From Sandakozhi 2 To Veerame Vaagai Soodum?

It has to be said that Vishal, who has emerged as a mass hero, has not had a good time since the release of his 2018 film Sandakozhi 2 till his recent film Veerame Vaagai Soodum. Vishal's last successful film was Irubuthirai, released in 2018 directed by PS Mithran. Apart from that, he is constantly getting into some kind of controversy.

Also Read: Andrea Jeremiah Birthday Special: Unknown Facts About The Most Talented And Ever-Gorgeous Performer Of K-Town!

Also Read: Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Love For Vignesh Shivan; Reveals Why She Avoids Film Promotional Events!

After that film, Vishal's subsequent 6 films such as Sandakozhi 2, Ayogya, Action, Chakra, Enemy and Veerame Vaagai Soodum met with utter failure.

Vishal, who has faced such a series of failures, is currently acting in the film laththi, directed by Vinod Kumar, with the intention of giving a much needed success. The film is releasing tomorrow and Vishal is eagerly waiting to make his mark with this film.

Recently the trailer of this film was released and it became a trend. Vishal is playing the role of a police officer in the film. In this, Vishal, who lives happily with a wife and child, loses his police post due to some reasons.

After that he rejoins the police department on his son's request. And in the film, he beats up the baddies with the laththi in his hand. Vishal shouts out the lines that if the higher officials ask the police to beat them with a laththi, it is not an order, but an offer.

Streaming Partner for this Week Tamil Releases:#Connect - Netflix#Laththi - Sun Nxt — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) December 21, 2022

In this trailer, Yuvan Shankar Raja's BGM has worked out on another level. The film is releasing in five languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

So this movie will be a big turning point in Vishal's film career. Let's wait and see whether Vishal will taste success after 4 years with the release of laththi on December 22, 2022.

Since Vishal's film laththi is releasing worldwide tomorrow, he is touring various states to promote the film. Actor Vishal, who toured Andhra Pradesh on the December 19th, received a huge welcome in colleges. Meanwhile, a new information has come out that Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has approached to meet actor Vishal.

When Vishal, who won the South Indian Actors Association elections, filed a petition to contest as an independent in the Legislative Assembly elections, the election authorities refused to accept his petition saying there was a mistake in the petition. So it is known that Vishal aggressively said that he will support an independent candidate like him.

In this case, it has been reported that actor Vishal is going to contest against Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra state from Kuppam constituency. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to field a very strong engineer against Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam Constituency in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh. Actor Vishal has many fans in Andhra Pradesh and his father is doing important business there.

Vishal denied this on his social platform. At present, he is focusing only on films and has openly said that there is no truth in the reports that he is going to contest politics.

But since there was a call from Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet and talk with Vishal, it is seen that Vishal is likely to contest elections in Andhra Pradesh in 2024. The meeting between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vishal on 27th of this month is expected to create excitement in the political arena. Let's see if laththi makes Vishal to continue his acting career or move him to politics.