Vetrimaaran Will Direct The Real History About Arulmozhi Cholan And I Will Produce It – Says Politician Seeman

Director Vetrimaaran's recent speech about Raja Raja Cholan created strong debates in Tamilnadu. Celebrities and social activists supports Vetrimaaran and stands with what he said about the great Chola king. Senthamizhan Seeman who is an Indian politician, filmmaker and the chief-coordinator of the political party Naam Tamilar Katchi recently extended his supporting hands to Vetrimaaran in a press meet held at Chennai.

"My dear brother Vetrimaaran will direct the true history of the revered ancestor of Tamils, King Arulmozhi Cholan and the story of the unparalleled freedom fighter of this century, Methaku Velupillai Prabhakaran. I will produce them as the greatest films of art" tweets Seeman in his official Twitter handle. This tweet from Seeman went viral in the internet.

Director Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus movie Ponniyin Selvan 1 is running successfully across the globe in four languages Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. Especially in Tamilnadu, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is creating great records with its box office collection. The film is based on legendary writer Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan Novel and it is the best-selling novel in Tamilnadu book festivals till 2022. But at the same time, lot of people started saying that the film portrays history of Cholas in a wrong sense.

Ace director Vetrimaaran in a recent event said, "In today's world, we should handle and protect the art very carefully. If we allow someone to mishandle it, our own identities will be easily looted away from us. Earlier they tried giving a saffron color to the famous Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. Now they are trying to make Raja Raja Cholan as a Hindu King. They started this process with arts and literature initially. Now it is happening in cinema as well. It is our duty to protect our identities. In order to do so, we should have good clarity in politics."

People started connecting Vetrimaaran's speech with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1. Lot of well-established filmmakers, actors and political leaders also started sharing their opinion about this controversy. In such a situation, Senthamizhan Seeman's tweet about producing a film on the real history of Cholas and Velupillai Prabhakaran added fuel to the fire.