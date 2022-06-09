Vignesh Shivan Dedicates June 9 To Nayanthara; Pens A Heartfelt Note

Nayanthara, the lady superstar, and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are all set to enter the wedlock today (June 9, 2022). Ahead of the wedding, Vignesh Shivan took to his official Instagram page and penned a heartfelt note dedicating June 9 to his lady love Nayanthara. He also shared a few unseen pictures of them, to the much excitement of the fans.

"Today is June 9th ❤️☺️😍😇 and it's Nayan's 💝😇

thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful 😍! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers !

Now , It's all dedicated to the love ❤️ of my life ! #Nayanthara !

My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours !

Praying God for all the goodness ❤️☺️😇😇😇 and looking forward to

starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends ☺️❤️😇😍," reads Vignesh Shivan's social media post for Nayanthara.

To the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love during the shooting of their first association Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The couple got into a serious relationship after the release of the film and stayed with each other through thick and thin over the last 7 years. Nayanthara has always mentioned that Vignesh has become the wind behind her wings. The filmmaker, on the other hand, described the lady superstar as his biggest pillar of strength.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding, which is touted to be a grand affair, will be held at a private resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. The couple reportedly had a pre-wedding bash last night, which is followed by an early morning wedding. Vignesh and Nayanthara are planning to throw a reception for their film industry friends at the same venue, soon after the wedding.