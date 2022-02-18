Vilangu Twitter Review: Here's How Vimal's Latest Web Series Is Performing!

Actor Vimal's latest release Vilangu has been getting exceptional response from the audiences. Netizens have been recommending the web series calling it an intriguing thriller that has a solid plot. The performances of the cast members and technicalities too have received a huge thumbs up. Audiences and critics, who watched the film on ZEE5 have been sharing their thoughts and reviews through Twitter and going by those seems like Vilangu has indeed turned out to be a blockbuster.

Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the web series is an investigative thriller with Vimal playing the role of a sub-inspector. The 7-episode thriller's supporting cast includes Iniya, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, RNR Manohar and Reshma, Bankrolled by Madan under the banner Escape Artists, the technical team members of Vilangu are music composer Ajeesh, editor Ganesh and cinematographer Dinesh Purushothaman.

The web series was released on February 18 on ZEE5 and marks the leading man's maiden OTT venture.

Here's the Twitter review of Vilangu

#Vilangu best webseries in tamil

Comeback from vemal👍🏼

Engaging webseries, especially epi 4 & 5🔥

Bala Saravanan performance👌🏼

Surprise new comer as villan 💥💥

Unexpected outcome from director Prasanth 👍🏼

Strong comeback for escape artist @Madan2791

#Vilangu 4.25/5 A Well Made Engaging Crime Investigation Thriller. Vimal & Bala Saravanan Performance Sema. Villain Vera Level🔥. Music & Cinematography Super. Episode 5 - Thaaru Maaru🔥. MUST WATCH

7 Episodes

4 Hours

Available On Zee5

#Vilangu - An intriguing crime investigative thriller!

Has a SOLID plot and good enough content to keep it interesting till the end! Each episode ends at a High & engages at most parts! Epi 5 🔥

Vemal fits good, Bala Saravanan 👌 Villain perf 💪

Apt BGM ✌️ Recommended 👍

#Vilangu was one of the best ( Nope ) Best web series Ever made in Tamil Cinema 💙 Happy For @ActorVemal @p_santh @Madan2791 for tasting this big success 🔥 @Bala_actor Role was 🔥 & Fine performances from entire crew ,particularly @ajesh_ashok Music & #Durairaj Cinematography

#Vilangu - A Solid Intriguing Crime Thriller Setup in Rural Backdrop.

Has a Interesting plot and Realistic Portrayal of Police without Heroism. Totally Loved the Music & Cinematography @DKP_DOP.

@ActorVemal Was Super Apt for the Role & @Bala_actor Made a Solid Mark 👌

