‘Azeem Is Not A Hero.. Don’t Compare Him With Aari..’ – Bigg Boss Maheshwari's Recent Statement Goes Viral!
Azeem
has
been
selected
as
the
title
winner
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6.
This
has
caused
the
dissatisfaction
of
many
people
on
social
media.
While
Azeem
fans
are
on
one
side
celebrating
this
win,
many
netizens
are
commenting
that
this
is
a
wrong
precedent.
In
that
way,
VJ
Maheshwari,
who
participated
as
a
contestant
in
the
Bigg
Boss
show,
gave
an
interview
to
a
popular
media
portal
recently.
In
it,
Maheshwari
said
that
she
is
not
against
the
person
but
she
is
against
his
behaviour.
She
said,
"This
is
not
Heroism.
Aari
Arjunan
was
also
strict
but
at
the
same
time
he
did
not
abuse
anyone
like
Azeem
in
any
given
situation.
Azeem
pulled
Amudhavanan
down
by
saying
'You
are
just
a
comedian'.
How
can
he
say
that
in
a
reality
show?
Amudhavanan
created
this
position
by
working
hard
for
so
many
years.
And
they
finally
gave
him
the
title
winner
trophy
in
his
hand
for
what
he
did.
This
is
absolutely
a
bad
example."
The
problem
with
Azeem
is
that
he
uses
abusive
words
to
spoil
the
respect
of
others,
shows
body
language,
etc.
The
hashtag
was
trending.
Every
week
he
gets
scolded
in
front
of
Kamal,
but
the
next
day
he
returns
to
his
character
as
usual.
Although
many
criticized
him
for
this,
his
fans
also
enjoyed
it.
But
VJ
Maheshwari
had
said
many
times
while
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
that
Aseem
did
not
even
think
about
what
the
contestants
affected
by
this
would
think
when
their
families
see
it.
Not
only
that,
fans
are
also
expressing
the
same
opinion
on
social
media.
Initially,
when
VJ
Maheshwari
and
Azeem
had
a
fight,
Azeem
used
to
abuse
Maheshwari
a
lot.
While
many
people
are
commenting
that
giving
the
title
to
Azeem
is
a
wrong
example,
a
fan
on
Twitter
shared
a
picture
and
said,
"Surely
Kamal
sir
must
be
doing
this
with
a
heavy
heart.
According
to
me,
this
photo
is
proof
that
Vikraman
and
Shivin
are
the
winners."
Maheshwari
shared
the
post
and
commented
that
it
is
true.
Similarly,
Maheshwari
has
posted
on
her
twitter
page
that
a
message
has
been
written
on
a
website
saying
that
Azeem's
victory
is
a
wrong
example
for
the
society.
Apart
from
that,
she
keeps
retweeting
many
posts
against
Azeem
on
her
twitter
page.
Vikraman,
Shivin
and
neutral
Bigg
Boss
fans
are
praising
this.
But
as
usual,
Azeem's
fans
are
criticizing
Maheshwari's
action.