Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Fame Azeem Gets Roasted by Journalist Ayyappan Ramasamy; Video Goes VIRAL
In such a situation, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Title Winner Azeem is interviewd by Ayyappan Ramasamy. As usual, his questions make Azeem angry and he stammers to answer. A promo video of the interview was shared earlier.
Ayyappan
Ramasamy
is
known
for
his
roast
interviews
for
a
popular
media
portal.
He
invite
the
guest
with
a
kind
and
warm
smile.
He
slowly
start
firing
his
questions
at
the
guest.
He
became
famous
by
interviewing
many
celebrities
especially
for
trolling
them
in
his
own
subtle
style.
In
such
a
situation,
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
Title
Winner
Azeem
is
interviewd
by
Ayyappan
Ramasamy.
As
usual,
his
questions
make
Azeem
angry
and
he
stammers
to
answer.
A
promo
video
of
the
interview
was
shared
earlier
with
all
the
highlights
of
the
interview.
Ayyappan
shared
it
in
his
twitter
page
and
it
is
getting
viral
now.
In
the
video,
Ayyappan
asks
Azeem,
"Out
of
all
the
seasons
of
Bogg
Boss
Tamil,
not
even
a
single
person
gets
this
much
objection
and
trolls
like
you
in
social
media.
How
do
you
see
this?" Azeem
replied,
"All
these
trolls
and
objections
are
just
words.
They
are
not
stones
to
hurt
me."
Immediately
Ayyappan
asks,
"Even
stones
can
be
tollerable.
But
these
looks
like
mud
and
waste
water."
Azeems
gets
angry
with
his
response.
When
Azeem
said
he
got
69
percentage
of
audience
votes,
Ayyappan
came
up
with
a
beautiful
scenario,
"Thirukkural
and
adult
content
oriented
books
are
being
sold
in
a
same
book
shop.
Obviously,
adult
books
are
the
fast
moving
ones.
So
do
you
think
they
are
greater
than
Thirukkural?"
Azeem
gets
stunned
with
this
question.
Then
Ayyappan
asked
the
reason
for
not
telling
his
son's
name
during
a
particualr
epdisode
where
he
spoke
about
persons
whom
Azeem
missed
on
diwali
day.
Azeem
didn't
expect
this
question
and
for
a
while
he
balbbered
something.
It
took
some
time
for
him
to
come
back
to
normal.
All
the
questions
that
Ayyappan
asked
in
the
interview
is
tempting
Azeem.
But
he
patiently
replies
controlling
his
anger.
On
the
other
hand,
Ayyappan
did
it
with
a
gentle
smile
on
his
face
throughout
the
interview.
Netizens
are
sharing
this
video
and
making
fun
of
Azeem.