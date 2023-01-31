Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Fame Azeem Gets Roasted by Journalist Ayyappan Ramasamy; Video Goes VIRAL

In such a situation, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Title Winner Azeem is interviewd by Ayyappan Ramasamy. As usual, his questions make Azeem angry and he stammers to answer. A promo video of the interview was shared earlier.

Ayyappan Ramasamy is known for his roast interviews for a popular media portal. He invite the guest with a kind and warm smile. He slowly start firing his questions at the guest. He became famous by interviewing many celebrities especially for trolling them in his own subtle style. In such a situation, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Title Winner Azeem is interviewd by Ayyappan Ramasamy. As usual, his questions make Azeem angry and he stammers to answer. A promo video of the interview was shared earlier with all the highlights of the interview. Ayyappan shared it in his twitter page and it is getting viral now.

In the video, Ayyappan asks Azeem, "Out of all the seasons of Bogg Boss Tamil, not even a single person gets this much objection and trolls like you in social media. How do you see this?" Azeem replied, "All these trolls and objections are just words. They are not stones to hurt me." Immediately Ayyappan asks, "Even stones can be tollerable. But these looks like mud and waste water." Azeems gets angry with his response.

When Azeem said he got 69 percentage of audience votes, Ayyappan came up with a beautiful scenario, "Thirukkural and adult content oriented books are being sold in a same book shop. Obviously, adult books are the fast moving ones. So do you think they are greater than Thirukkural?" Azeem gets stunned with this question.

Then Ayyappan asked the reason for not telling his son's name during a particualr epdisode where he spoke about persons whom Azeem missed on diwali day. Azeem didn't expect this question and for a while he balbbered something. It took some time for him to come back to normal.

All the questions that Ayyappan asked in the interview is tempting Azeem. But he patiently replies controlling his anger. On the other hand, Ayyappan did it with a gentle smile on his face throughout the interview. Netizens are sharing this video and making fun of Azeem.