Fans Celebrate ENTRY Of Nattamai Teacher In THIS Serial, Here's Everything You Need To Know About Her Characte
No matter what the talent is, even if the fan base is huge, a few are unable to win big. That's what happened to our Nattamai Teacher. Her real name is Raksha Rani but she got famous with her role in the film Nattamai.
Actress
Raksha,
who
is
popularly
known
as
Nattamai
Teacher
among
fans
went
viral
after
singing
the
song
'Oh
Podu'
in
the
movie
Gemini.
She
is
now
making
her
debut
in
a
Zee
Tamil
serial.
Raksha,
who
is
known
to
many
as
an
actress,
is
making
her
first
appearance
in
a
serial
after
many
years.
From
the
youth
of
that
time
till
now,
she
is
remembered
as
a
teacher
in
the
movie
Nattami,
and
she
is
currently
acting
in
a
serial
as
a
mother.
Acted
In
Many
Languages
Few
people
remain
the
same.
No
matter
how
many
years
later
they
look
the
same
and
that's
the
case
with
the
actress
Raksha.
She
played
the
role
of
a
teacher
in
Nattami
movie.
She
became
fans
with
the
glamourous
role
in
the
film.
Fans
who
can't
forget
Sarathkumar's
performance
in
this
movie
and
its
movie
songs
will
also
say
that
they
will
never
forget
the
teacher.
To
such
an
extent,
she
has
occupied
a
place
in
everyone's
mind
and
has
acted
in
films
in
many
languages
like
Tamil,
Telugu
and
Kannada.
Successfully
Completed
30
Years
In
1992,
she
made
her
debut
in
the
Malayalam
film
Johnny
Walker
and
made
her
debut
in
Tamil
for
the
first
time
through
the
film
Nattami.
After
that,
she
has
acted
in
many
movies
like
Namma
Annachi,
Rasaiya,
Karna,
Avvai
Shanmukhi
and
Kadhal
Kottai.
Apart
from
acting,
she
also
performed
a
song
in
the
movie
Gemini
in
the
song
O
Podu,
which
is
still
unforgettable
for
many
people.
Seetha
Raman
No
matter
what
the
talent
is,
even
if
the
fan
base
is
huge,
a
few
are
unable
to
win
big.
It
is
in
this
condition
that
she
is
now
starting
to
travel
towards
the
small
screen.
That
too,
she
is
debuting
in
Zee
Tamil
for
the
first
time.
There
are
reports
that
she
will
play
the
protagonist's
mother
in
the
upcoming
serial
Seetha
Raman.
Priyanka,
who
has
already
played
lead
in
Sun
TV
serial
Roja,
is
playing
the
female
lead
in
this
serial.
In
this
situation,
actress
Raksha
coming
to
the
serial
after
many
years
is
a
celebration
for
her
fans.
Many
of
her
fans
are
now
commenting
on
social
media
that
they
are
ready
to
watch
the
serial
just
for
her.
Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 12:29 [IST]