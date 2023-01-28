Fans Celebrate ENTRY Of Nattamai Teacher In THIS Serial, Here's Everything You Need To Know About Her Characte

Oh Podu

Actress Raksha, who is popularly known as Nattamai Teacher among fans went viral after singing the song 'Oh Podu' in the movie Gemini. She is now making her debut in a Zee Tamil serial.

Raksha, who is known to many as an actress, is making her first appearance in a serial after many years.

From the youth of that time till now, she is remembered as a teacher in the movie Nattami, and she is currently acting in a serial as a mother.

Acted In Many Languages

Few people remain the same. No matter how many years later they look the same and that's the case with the actress Raksha. She played the role of a teacher in Nattami movie. She became fans with the glamourous role in the film. Fans who can't forget Sarathkumar's performance in this movie and its movie songs will also say that they will never forget the teacher. To such an extent, she has occupied a place in everyone's mind and has acted in films in many languages like Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Successfully Completed 30 Years

In 1992, she made her debut in the Malayalam film Johnny Walker and made her debut in Tamil for the first time through the film Nattami. After that, she has acted in many movies like Namma Annachi, Rasaiya, Karna, Avvai Shanmukhi and Kadhal Kottai. Apart from acting, she also performed a song in the movie Gemini in the song O Podu, which is still unforgettable for many people.

Seetha Raman

No matter what the talent is, even if the fan base is huge, a few are unable to win big. It is in this condition that she is now starting to travel towards the small screen. That too, she is debuting in Zee Tamil for the first time.

There are reports that she will play the protagonist's mother in the upcoming serial Seetha Raman. Priyanka, who has already played lead in Sun TV serial Roja, is playing the female lead in this serial. In this situation, actress Raksha coming to the serial after many years is a celebration for her fans. Many of her fans are now commenting on social media that they are ready to watch the serial just for her.