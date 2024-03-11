Director Surya Kiran, Actress Kalyani's Ex-Husband Suddenly Dies At A Young Age; Condolences Pour In

Director
Surya
Kiran
Dies:
Child
actor-turned-director
Surya
Kiran,
who
directed
notable
films
in
Telugu
like
'Satyam,'
and
'Dhana
51,'
with
Sumanth
Akkineni,
died
in
Chennai
at
his
home
on
March
11.
As
per
the
information
that
is
breaking
the
South
entertainment
headlines,
the
director,
who
married
actress
Kalyani
(Kaveri)
and
got
divorced
a
few
years
later,
died
due
to
illness.
Going
by
the
available
information,
Surya
Kiran
was
suffering
from
severe
jaundice,
which
took
his
life
after
a
stern
battle.
He
was
admitted
to
GEM
Hospital
in
Chennai
for
treatment
where
he
battled
for
a
few
days
before
he
took
his
last
breath
today.
Surya
Kiran
was
a
noted
child
actor
who
appeared
in
several
films
featuring
superstars
of
the
Tamil,
Malayalam,
and
Telugu
industries.
He
acted
in
about
200
films
as
a
child
actor
including
Mauna
Geethangal,
Padukathavan,
etc.
He
was
credited
as
Master
Suresh
during
his
stint
as
a
child
actor.
He
made
his
directorial
debut
with
the
2003
film
Satyam,
which
featured
Sumanth
Akkineni
and
Genelia,
giving
him
instant
fame
and
success.
He
later
made
Dhana
51
with
Sumanth
again
in
2005.
Surya
Kiran
also
known
as
Soorya
Kiran
then
directed
films
like
Brahmastram
(2006),
Raju
Bhai
(2007),
and
Chapter
6
(2010).
He
neglected
his
professional
career
following
his
divorce
and
separation
from
actress
Kalyani
(Kaveri),
whom
he
married
after
both
their
families
had
come
together
to
an
understanding.
After
his
marriage,
Surya
Kiran
dabbled
with
production
and
lost
his
specially
designed
palatial
house,
money,
fortune,
and
assets
which
led
to
differences
between
him
and
Kalyani,
eventually
leading
to
their
divorce.
He
then
restricted
himself
and
led
a
low-key
life
until
he
took
part
in
Telugu
Television's
biggest
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
4,
in
which
he
got
evicted
in
the
very
first
week.
The
director,
who
decided
to
resume
his
film
career
recently
spoke
to
a
Youtube
interviewer
and
shared
that
he
had
been
working
on
a
film
with
comedian-actor
Saptagiri,
which
will
go
on
the
floors
very
soon.
His
last
film
which
he
finished
filming
is
ready
to
hit
the
screens
featuring
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar.
The
movie
was
titled
'Arasi.'
Unfortunately,
a
young
director
succumbed
to
ill
health.
Condolences
from
the
Tamil,
Malayalam,
Kannada,
and
Telugu
industries
are
pouring
in
for
Surya
Kiran.
His
sister
Sujitha
(Vadinamma
and
Papam
Pasivadu
fame)
is
also
a
well-known
face
in
the
South
industries.
She
also
played
remarkable
roles
since
she
was
a
child
and
is
now
acting
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
serials.
Other
details
about
his
funeral
will
be
revealed
shortly
but
the
last
rites
will
take
place
at
his
house
in
Chennai.