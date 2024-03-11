Director Surya Kiran, Actress Kalyani's Ex-Husband Suddenly Dies At A Young Age; Condolences Pour In

Photo Credit:

Director Surya Kiran Dies: Child actor-turned-director Surya Kiran, who directed notable films in Telugu like 'Satyam,' and 'Dhana 51,' with Sumanth Akkineni, died in Chennai at his home on March 11. As per the information that is breaking the South entertainment headlines, the director, who married actress Kalyani (Kaveri) and got divorced a few years later, died due to illness.

Photo Credit:

Going by the available information, Surya Kiran was suffering from severe jaundice, which took his life after a stern battle. He was admitted to GEM Hospital in Chennai for treatment where he battled for a few days before he took his last breath today.

Surya Kiran was a noted child actor who appeared in several films featuring superstars of the Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu industries. He acted in about 200 films as a child actor including Mauna Geethangal, Padukathavan, etc. He was credited as Master Suresh during his stint as a child actor.

He made his directorial debut with the 2003 film Satyam, which featured Sumanth Akkineni and Genelia, giving him instant fame and success. He later made Dhana 51 with Sumanth again in 2005. Surya Kiran also known as Soorya Kiran then directed films like Brahmastram (2006), Raju Bhai (2007), and Chapter 6 (2010). He neglected his professional career following his divorce and separation from actress Kalyani (Kaveri), whom he married after both their families had come together to an understanding.

Photo Credit:

After his marriage, Surya Kiran dabbled with production and lost his specially designed palatial house, money, fortune, and assets which led to differences between him and Kalyani, eventually leading to their divorce. He then restricted himself and led a low-key life until he took part in Telugu Television's biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, in which he got evicted in the very first week. The director, who decided to resume his film career recently spoke to a Youtube interviewer and shared that he had been working on a film with comedian-actor Saptagiri, which will go on the floors very soon. His last film which he finished filming is ready to hit the screens featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The movie was titled 'Arasi.' Unfortunately, a young director succumbed to ill health. Condolences from the Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu industries are pouring in for Surya Kiran.

His sister Sujitha (Vadinamma and Papam Pasivadu fame) is also a well-known face in the South industries. She also played remarkable roles since she was a child and is now acting in Tamil and Telugu serials.

Other details about his funeral will be revealed shortly but the last rites will take place at his house in Chennai.