Surya Kiran, Renowned Telugu Filmmaker And Former Child Actor, Remembered: Journey From Stardom To Struggle

Child
Actor-Turned-Director
Surya
Kiran
Passed
Away:
Renowned
Telugu
filmmaker
Surya
Kiran,
known
for
directing
notable
films
such
as
'Satyam'
and
'Dhana
51,'
breathed
his
last
in
Chennai
on
March
11.
The
director,
who
was
previously
married
to
actress
Kalyani
(also
known
as
Kaveri)
before
parting
ways,
succumbed
to
illness,
as
confirmed
by
reports.
Surya
Kiran
battled
severe
jaundice,
ultimately
losing
his
life
after
a
strenuous
fight.
He
was
undergoing
treatment
at
GEM
Hospital
in
Chennai,
where
he
fought
for
his
life
before
passing
away.
Before
gaining
prominence
as
a
director,
Surya
Kiran
established
himself
as
a
child
actor,
featuring
in
numerous
Tamil,
Malayalam,
and
Telugu
films.
He
gained
fame
under
the
name
Master
Suresh
during
his
time
as
a
child
actor,
appearing
in
over
200
films,
including
notable
titles
like
'Mouna
Geethangal'
and
'Padikkadavan.'
Surya
embarked
on
his
directorial
journey
in
2003
with
the
release
of
'Satyam',
featuring
Sumanth
Akkineni
and
Genelia
in
pivotal
roles.
The
film
garnered
widespread
acclaim,
propelling
him
into
the
spotlight.
This
success
was
followed
by
the
2005
hit
'Dhana
51',
once
again
starring
Sumanth.
Throughout
his
career,
Surya
helmed
various
projects,
including
'Brahmastram'
(2006),
'Raju
Bhai'
(2007),
and
'Chapter
6'
(2010).
Surya
Kiran's
foray
into
television
included
an
appearance
on
the
Telugu
reality
show
'Bigg
Boss
4,'
where
he
was
the
first
contestant
to
be
eliminated
from
that
season.
Surya
Kiran
And
Actress
Kalyani
Divorce
Reason
Surya
Kiran
was
previously
married
to
actor
Kalyani
(also
known
as
Kaveri)
before
their
eventual
divorce
years
later.
His
younger
sister,
Sujitha
Dhanush,
is
also
an
actor
primarily
active
in
the
South
Indian
film
industry.
Reports
suggest
that
financial
difficulties
played
a
significant
role
in
Surya
Kiran's
divorce
from
Kalyani.
Last
year,
Sujitha,
Surya
Kiran's
sister
and
fellow
actress,
revealed
in
an
interview
that
financial
challenges
were
a
key
factor
leading
to
the
unfortunate
separation
between
her
brother
and
Kalyani.
Despite
directing
successful
films
like
"Satyam,"
Surya
Kiran's
career
faced
setbacks
after
experiencing
failure,
resulting
in
substantial
financial
distress.
Following
his
divorce
from
Kalyani,
Surya
Kiran
withdrew
from
social
engagements
and
remained
out
of
the
public
eye
until
his
participation
in
'Bigg
Boss
4'.
Recently,
he
has
revitalised
his
film
career
and
discussed
it
in
a
YouTube
interview.
He
mentioned
an
upcoming
collaboration
with
comedian
and
actor
Saptagiri,
stating
that
their
film
would
commence
shooting
soon.