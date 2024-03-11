Surya Kiran, Renowned Telugu Filmmaker And Former Child Actor, Remembered: Journey From Stardom To Struggle

Child Actor-Turned-Director Surya Kiran Passed Away: Renowned Telugu filmmaker Surya Kiran, known for directing notable films such as 'Satyam' and 'Dhana 51,' breathed his last in Chennai on March 11.

The director, who was previously married to actress Kalyani (also known as Kaveri) before parting ways, succumbed to illness, as confirmed by reports.

Surya Kiran battled severe jaundice, ultimately losing his life after a strenuous fight. He was undergoing treatment at GEM Hospital in Chennai, where he fought for his life before passing away.

Before gaining prominence as a director, Surya Kiran established himself as a child actor, featuring in numerous Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. He gained fame under the name Master Suresh during his time as a child actor, appearing in over 200 films, including notable titles like 'Mouna Geethangal' and 'Padikkadavan.'

Surya embarked on his directorial journey in 2003 with the release of 'Satyam', featuring Sumanth Akkineni and Genelia in pivotal roles. The film garnered widespread acclaim, propelling him into the spotlight. This success was followed by the 2005 hit 'Dhana 51', once again starring Sumanth. Throughout his career, Surya helmed various projects, including 'Brahmastram' (2006), 'Raju Bhai' (2007), and 'Chapter 6' (2010).

Surya Kiran's foray into television included an appearance on the Telugu reality show 'Bigg Boss 4,' where he was the first contestant to be eliminated from that season.

Surya Kiran And Actress Kalyani Divorce Reason

Surya Kiran was previously married to actor Kalyani (also known as Kaveri) before their eventual divorce years later. His younger sister, Sujitha Dhanush, is also an actor primarily active in the South Indian film industry.

Reports suggest that financial difficulties played a significant role in Surya Kiran's divorce from Kalyani. Last year, Sujitha, Surya Kiran's sister and fellow actress, revealed in an interview that financial challenges were a key factor leading to the unfortunate separation between her brother and Kalyani.

Despite directing successful films like "Satyam," Surya Kiran's career faced setbacks after experiencing failure, resulting in substantial financial distress.

Following his divorce from Kalyani, Surya Kiran withdrew from social engagements and remained out of the public eye until his participation in 'Bigg Boss 4'. Recently, he has revitalised his film career and discussed it in a YouTube interview. He mentioned an upcoming collaboration with comedian and actor Saptagiri, stating that their film would commence shooting soon.