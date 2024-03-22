Prabhu Deva, AR Rahman Reunite For New Project ARRPD6 After 25 Years

Prabhu
Deva,
the
famed
director-actor-choreographer,
has
set
the
entertainment
industry
abuzz
with
his
latest
Instagram
post.
After
a
hiatus
of
25
years,
he
is
reuniting
with
the
music
legend
AR
Rahman
for
a
new
project.
This
collaboration,
their
first
in
over
two
decades,
is
tentatively
titled
ARRPD6,
indicating
a
blend
of
both
icons'
initials.
The
announcement
was
made
through
an
animated
poster
that
showcased
a
dynamic
dance
pose
by
a
faceless
figure
resembling
Prabhu
Deva,
with
a
cloud
formation
in
the
background
hinting
at
AR
Rahman's
silhouette.
Additionally,
the
project
will
feature
actors
Yogi
Babu,
Aju
Varghese,
and
Arjun
Ashokan
in
significant
roles,
with
Manoj
NS,
Divya
Manoj,
and
Dr.
Praveen
Elak
taking
on
producer
duties.
Manoj
NS
will
also
serve
as
the
writer
and
director
of
this
highly
anticipated
project.
The
movie
is
set
for
a
multi-language
release,
encompassing
Tamil,
Malayalam,
Telugu,
Kannada,
and
Hindi.
Prabhu
Deva
and
AR
Rahman
have
previously
collaborated
on
iconic
songs
such
as
"Muqabla" and
"Urvashi"
from
the
1994
film
Kadhalan,
which
became
massive
hits.
Other
notable
collaborations
include
tracks
from
the
movies
Gentleman
(1993),
Mr.
Romeo
(1996),
and
the
song
"Petta
Rap"
from
Kadhalan.
More
recently,
in
2019,
the
track
"Muqabla"
from
Kadhalan
was
revamped
for
the
film
Street
Dancer
3D,
featuring
Prabhu
Deva
alongside
Varun
Dhawan
and
Shraddha
Kapoor.
This
new
version
was
composed
by
Tanishk
Bagchi
and
showcased
the
trio's
impeccable
dance
skills.
On
a
personal
note,
Prabhu
Deva
has
welcomed
a
baby
girl
with
his
wife,
Himani.
Confirming
this
joyful
addition
to
his
family,
he
expressed
his
happiness
and
sense
of
completeness
to
ETimes.
Prabhu
Deva
married
Himani
in
2020,
following
his
divorce
from
Ramlath
in
2011.
He
is
also
a
father
to
three
sons
from
his
previous
marriage.
The
reunion
of
Prabhu
Deva
and
AR
Rahman
is
a
significant
event
for
their
fans,
promising
a
blend
of
captivating
music
and
dance
that
has
historically
marked
their
collaborations.
As
they
gear
up
to
create
another
milestone
with
ARRPD6,
the
entertainment
industry
eagerly
awaits
the
magic
this
iconic
duo
will
bring
to
the
screen
once
again.