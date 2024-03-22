Prabhu Deva, AR Rahman Reunite For New Project ARRPD6 After 25 Years

Prabhu Deva, the famed director-actor-choreographer, has set the entertainment industry abuzz with his latest Instagram post. After a hiatus of 25 years, he is reuniting with the music legend AR Rahman for a new project. This collaboration, their first in over two decades, is tentatively titled ARRPD6, indicating a blend of both icons' initials. The announcement was made through an animated poster that showcased a dynamic dance pose by a faceless figure resembling Prabhu Deva, with a cloud formation in the background hinting at AR Rahman's silhouette.



Additionally, the project will feature actors Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan in significant roles, with Manoj NS, Divya Manoj, and Dr. Praveen Elak taking on producer duties. Manoj NS will also serve as the writer and director of this highly anticipated project. The movie is set for a multi-language release, encompassing Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Prabhu Deva and AR Rahman have previously collaborated on iconic songs such as "Muqabla" and "Urvashi" from the 1994 film Kadhalan, which became massive hits. Other notable collaborations include tracks from the movies Gentleman (1993), Mr. Romeo (1996), and the song "Petta Rap" from Kadhalan. More recently, in 2019, the track "Muqabla" from Kadhalan was revamped for the film Street Dancer 3D, featuring Prabhu Deva alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. This new version was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and showcased the trio's impeccable dance skills.

On a personal note, Prabhu Deva has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Himani. Confirming this joyful addition to his family, he expressed his happiness and sense of completeness to ETimes. Prabhu Deva married Himani in 2020, following his divorce from Ramlath in 2011. He is also a father to three sons from his previous marriage.

The reunion of Prabhu Deva and AR Rahman is a significant event for their fans, promising a blend of captivating music and dance that has historically marked their collaborations. As they gear up to create another milestone with ARRPD6, the entertainment industry eagerly awaits the magic this iconic duo will bring to the screen once again.