Karataka Damanaka X Review: Shivarajkumar And Prabhu Deva Starrer Promises An Action-Packed Comedy

Karataka Damanaka X Review: "Karataka Damanaka," a drama film directed by Yogaraj Bhat, stars Shivarajkumar and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles. Produced by Rockline Venkatesh, the movie premiered in theatres on March 8, 2024.

The trailer for Yogaraj Bhat's latest Kannada film, "Karataka Damanaka," was released on Thursday. This movie signifies the debut collaboration between actor Shivarajkumar and director Yogaraj Bhat, while also marking Prabhudheva's long-awaited return to the Kannada film industry.

Karataka Damanaka Premise

A jailer enlists two fraudsters to persuade his stubborn father to move to the city from their village. However, the fraudsters end up doing something remarkable beyond their assigned task!

Karataka Damanaka Cast

The ensemble cast of the movie features an array of talented actors, including Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, known for his commanding presence and versatility on screen. Prabhu Deva, a renowned dancer and actor, brings his unique flair to the film. Nishvika Naidu and Priya Anand, both accomplished actresses, add depth and charm to their respective roles. Rangayana Raghu, Tanikella Bharani, P. Ravi Shankar, and Doddanna contribute their seasoned expertise, enriching the ensemble with their performances. Lastly, Rockline Venkatesh, the producer of the film, adds his own touch to the movie. Together, this stellar cast promises to captivate audiences with their performances in "Karataka Damanaka."

