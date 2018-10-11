 »   »  Alok Nath Is A 'Two Faced' Alcoholic, Who Slapped A Pilot Once! He Was 'Cheap & Abusive' When Drunk!

He Had To Deboard For Slapping The Pilot!

Tara actress Amita Nangia recalled the incident and said, "It happened in Dubai, and then in another show. Once drunk, he would get very cheap and abuse people around. He has this image of a sanskari [cultured] guy, so back then it would have been hard for people to believe this about him.We heard that he was drunk and had a quarrel with the crew, and even slapped a pilot. Navneet, Neha Sharad, Raja Bundela, Vinta Nanda, Alok Nath's wife were all on the same flight." After this incident took place, Alok was asked to deboard.

Alok Continued Drinking After Getting Kicked Out

Apparently, getting kicked out of the flight did not stop Alok Nath from enjoying his drinks! Nangia revealed that Alok headed straight to the duty-free alcohol section in the lounge, bought a bottle and began to gulp it down on the spot!

He Misbehaved With Teen Girls!

Actress Renuka Shahane, who was Alok Nath's on-screen daughter on the show Imtihaan, says he is a completely different human being when drunk. She revealed that he had misbehaved with 17 and 18-year-old actresses in a party and they had said, 'ki party mein badi badtamazee karte hain'.

He Would Start Drinking In The Morning

The actress further revealed, "Alokji used to drink a lot, and a lot of times, he would just go out of hand. At times, he would start drinking in the morning. We had all seen him misbehaving with Navneet Nishan (who played the title role in Tara). Couple of times, he even got abusive with me and hence, I was scared to go anywhere near him. We could see a drastic change in his personality, he would just go mad after drinking."