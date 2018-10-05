 »   »  Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Share Their Pre-wedding Pics; Fans Adore Their Favourite Couple!

They Are Made For Each Other

Prince shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, "With life @yuvikachaudhary thanku @epicstories.in for this amazing clicks @anchaviyo thanku Ye jagha bht beautiful hai" - (sic).

Both of them are causally dressed as they pose by the pool.

Fans Can't Contain Their Excitement

Upon seeing Prince and Yuvika's pre-wedding pictures, a fan commented as, "@nancy_lennonaweee my jaan😍🤗🤗...choooo cute princuuuuu😘😘😘 My luvv foo yuuu canttt express in wrds⚘⚘lotssss of LOVE & RESPECT Jana 😉😁😁😁" - (sic)

Yuvika Looks Stunning

In another solo picture from the shoot, Yuvika is seen dressed in a beautiful white gown. She looks absolutely stunning and one can see the pre-wedding glow on Yuvika's face.

@prakhyatsingh Has This To Say...

"Congratulations brooo....u succeed everything in ur life at the end whome you love marrying with her❤️ all the bst" and "Ek dum perfect couple.." - (sic)