 Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Share Their Pre-wedding Pics; Fans Adore Their Favourite Couple!

Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Share Their Pre-wedding Pics; Fans Adore Their Favourite Couple!

By
    Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are getting hitched in exactly a week. Being one of the most loved television couples, Yuvika and Prince have already gotten the fans excited about their much-awaited wedding. They will get married on October 12, 2018, in Mumbai. A few days ago, we had shared with you their beautiful wedding invite. Now, as the wedding is nearing, the couple had a pre-wedding shoot and shared the pictures on their Instagram handles. The duo looks beautiful as they are seen causally posing for the camera. Here are Prince and Yuvika's pre-wedding pictures that you just can't miss!

    They Are Made For Each Other

    Prince shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, "With life @yuvikachaudhary thanku @epicstories.in for this amazing clicks @anchaviyo thanku Ye jagha bht beautiful hai" - (sic).
    Both of them are causally dressed as they pose by the pool.

    Fans Can't Contain Their Excitement

    Upon seeing Prince and Yuvika's pre-wedding pictures, a fan commented as, "@nancy_lennonaweee my jaan😍🤗🤗...choooo cute princuuuuu😘😘😘 My luvv foo yuuu canttt express in wrds⚘⚘lotssss of LOVE & RESPECT Jana 😉😁😁😁" - (sic)

    Yuvika Looks Stunning

    In another solo picture from the shoot, Yuvika is seen dressed in a beautiful white gown. She looks absolutely stunning and one can see the pre-wedding glow on Yuvika's face.

    @prakhyatsingh Has This To Say...

    "Congratulations brooo....u succeed everything in ur life at the end whome you love marrying with her❤️ all the bst" and "Ek dum perfect couple.." - (sic)

    Read more about: prince narula yuvika chaudhary
    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 11:48 [IST]
