 »   »   » Ek Duje Ke Vaaste Dubbed In Arabic; Check Out What Namik Paul Has To Say…

Sony TV's popular show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste recently went off air. We had already reported that the fans are upset with the abrupt end of the show.

Well, the good news is that, the show is being dubbed in Arabic and the lead actor Namik Paul (as Shravan) is happy about it. Namik shared a picture snapped with his pet. He wrote, "I tried, I really did. But this mister was just not in a posing mood. That or he was perfecting his brooding, far-away look 😏😎."

He further wrote, "Going to take a minute to acknowledge the great job that @bollywoodmbc has done with the Arabic version of EDKV. If all the edits and clips are any indication, it seems to have really caught on, which is always a happy thought for me 😊"

He concluded, "Hope you guys like it, even though I won't really know what you're saying! Smileys help though 😋😁 It's almost a weekend, and as always, I hope you guys have a blast. #نصفي_الاخر #HobbesTheHipster #LookingAtTheCameraIsTooMainstream #DamnYourSelfiesHuman #FurBundle."

The show EDKV ended on a happy note with Shravan and Suman (Nikita Dutta) confessing their love for each other. Also, the misunderstanding between Shravan and his mother Nirmala gets cleared.

Ever since the show has come to an end, the fans have been requesting the team to come up with the Season 2 with the same cast.

After the last episode's shoot, the lead actors were seen partying together for one last time! Going by the Namik and Nikita's social media accounts, looks like both are on a break!

Wondering how EDKV will be in Arabic version. Take a look at this...

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste starting on MBC Bollywood @namikpaul paul @dutta_91 & here SonyTV wants to axe the show 😏😭 #DontEndEDKV A video posted by ekdujekevaaste (@ekdujekevaste) on Sep 27, 2016 at 1:27am PDT

We hope the actors will be back soon on television screens, with a bang.

