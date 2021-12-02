Nikita Dutta Shares Horrific Incident Of Phone Snatching; Warns People Not To Use Phone When On Move
Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actress Nikita Dutta, who was seen in Bollywood film Kabir Singh and web series The Big Bull and Dybbuk, recently had a shock of her life, when her mobile got stolen. The actress was texting on her phone when she was out for a walk in Bandra on November 28 at around 7.45 pm, when two men, who were on a bike snatched her phone. Although she managed to chase them a bit, she couldn't catch them as they were on bike.
The
actress,
who
has
filed
a
complaint
at
the
Bandra
Police
Station,
was
quoted
by
TOI
as
saying,
"I
was
walking
on
a
busy
road
when
two
men
came
on
a
bike,
tapped
me
on
my
head,
snatched
the
phone
from
my
hand,
and
before
I
could
react,
they
fled
on
their
bike.
I
managed
to
chase
them
a
bit,
but
I
could
not
match
up
with
the
speed
of
the
bike."
Nikita said that she was in a state of shock and it was a day later that she registered a complaint. She got to know through a tracking app that her phone was switched on, which meant that they had already sold it. She added that although she has got a new SIM card, her mobile had a lot of important files, which could be misused. She also added that it was a big pinch to her pocket as the phone was very expensive, and she had bought it a few months back.
Nikita concluded by saying that she has learnt a lesson and asked people not to use mobile while on the move unless it's urgent. She said, "One should never text or talk on the phone when you are on the move unless it is urgent. I am thankful that I wasn't hurt. I hope I am able to get my phone back."
The actress has also shared the traumatic experience on her social media accounts, her friends from the industry commented on her post. Her The Big Bull co-star Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Take care," singer Shirley Setia wrote, "Oh god.. hope you're okay!" and Namit Das commented, "This is unbelievable. Hope you are fine now."