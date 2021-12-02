Nikita Dutta Shares Horrific Incident Of Phone Snatching; Warns People Not To Use Phone When On Move

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actress Nikita Dutta, who was seen in Bollywood film Kabir Singh and web series The Big Bull and Dybbuk, recently had a shock of her life, when her mobile got stolen. The actress was texting on her phone when she was out for a walk in Bandra on November 28 at around 7.45 pm, when two men, who were on a bike snatched her phone. Although she managed to chase them a bit, she couldn't catch them as they were on bike.

The actress, who has filed a complaint at the Bandra Police Station, was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was walking on a busy road when two men came on a bike, tapped me on my head, snatched the phone from my hand, and before I could react, they fled on their bike. I managed to chase them a bit, but I could not match up with the speed of the bike."



Nikita said that she was in a state of shock and it was a day later that she registered a complaint. She got to know through a tracking app that her phone was switched on, which meant that they had already sold it. She added that although she has got a new SIM card, her mobile had a lot of important files, which could be misused. She also added that it was a big pinch to her pocket as the phone was very expensive, and she had bought it a few months back.

Nikita concluded by saying that she has learnt a lesson and asked people not to use mobile while on the move unless it's urgent. She said, "One should never text or talk on the phone when you are on the move unless it is urgent. I am thankful that I wasn't hurt. I hope I am able to get my phone back."

The actress has also shared the traumatic experience on her social media accounts, her friends from the industry commented on her post. Her The Big Bull co-star Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Take care," singer Shirley Setia wrote, "Oh god.. hope you're okay!" and Namit Das commented, "This is unbelievable. Hope you are fine now."