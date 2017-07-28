 »   »   » Bharti Singh NOT Quitting TKSS For Comedy Dangal; Confirms They Are Shooting With Shahrukh Soon!

A lot has been written about Kapil Sharma and his show! Kapil Sharma's health issues, his show's contract and ratings are already in news since a long time, now there are reports that Bharti Singh is quitting The Kapil Sharma Show as she will be taking up Comedy Dangal!

Bharti Singh has clarified that she is not quitting The Kapil Sharma Show for Comedy Dangal. In an interview to a leading daily, she also clarified that there is no rivalry between her and Kiku Sharda. Read on...

Bharti Singh Is NOT Quitting TKSS For Comedy Dangal Bharti Singh was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am on The Kapil Sharma Show till my other show Comedy Dangal doesn't go on-air. I had signed Comedy Dangal first and was later approached for The Kapil Sharma Show." Bharti Had Informed Kapil "I had informed Kapil bhai about Comedy Dangal before taking up his show, and have already done 6 episodes. So it's not that I am quitting TKSS for Comedy Dangal." TKSS Team To Shoot With Shahrukh Soon "In fact, I am loving the appreciation that I am getting on this show. I wouldn't have quit TKSS, if I would have not signed Comedy Dangal. We will be shooting with Shahrukh Khan on 30th of this month for Jab Harry Met Sejal." Bharti Rubbishes The Rumours Of Her Rivalry With Kiku "I don't know from where people get such rubbish news. Kiku and I were discussing this yesterday that how people leave all the important issues of life and write such false things." No Rivarly Between Bharti & Kiku "I share a great rapport with Kiku's wife and we have known each other since a long time now. There is no rivalry between us." Bharti & Kiku We had recently reported as to how Bharti and Kiku burned the dance floor when Mubarakan team was on the sets of the show. This must shut the gossipmongers who claim that all is not well between Bharti and Kiku

It has to be recalled that Bharti joined TKSS recently, which shocked her friend and Kapil's rival Krushna Abhishek. Bharti had joined TKSS when the show was struggling to top the TRP charts.

Bharti's first episode fetched good TRPs, and she had said that she was happy that her entry profited Kapil Sharma! But, again the show's ratings dropped. Currently (Week 29), the show is at the 11th place on the TRP chart.