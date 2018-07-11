 »   »   »  Barun Sobti & Sharad Malhotra Approached For Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot!

Erica Starts Shooting

Recently, Erica was spotted shooting for the promo of the show and the pictures had gone viral on social media. In one of the pictures, Erica was seen wearing black dress with red (long) dupatta, which reminded of the old poster of KZK that featured Shweta Tiwari!

Shaheer Sheikh Is Not Considered For Anurag’s Role!

On the other hand, the makers seem to be still finding the right replacement for Anurag's character. Earlier, it was said that Erica's co-actor, Shaheer Sheikh might be roped in for the show as he shares amazing chemistry with Erica. But, now it is being said that the actor is not considered as he has signed Mughal-e-Azam on Colors.

Angad Bedi & Mohit Raina Were Approached!

Recently, there were reports that Angad Bedi and Mohit Raina were considered for Anurag's role. Apparently, Ekta wants somebody who will match the traits of Anurag who is khadoos, workoholic and a man who is stuck between two women!

Barun Sobti Or Sharad Malhotra To Play Anurag’s Role!

But now, according to Spotboye report, Barun Sobti and Sharad Malhotra are being considered for Anurag's role! A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Star Plus is keen that Barun comes on board whereas Ekta is considering Ssharad for the part."

Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti was last seen on Gul Khan's show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. He will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor's web series, Dysfunctional Family, which also stars Bollywood actor Kay Kay Menon.

Sharad Malhotra

On the other hand, Sharad is currently seen in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. There are reports that the show might go off air on soon! Since both are seen on Ekta's show, there is equal chance for both the actors! Well, let's see who will bag Anurag's role!

Kasautii Zindagi Kay Is Special For Ekta!

Meanwhile, regarding the show, a source was quoted by IE as saying, "Kasautii has always been special for Ekta and now that she is rebooting it, she is keeping a close watch on all developments."

Teaser Has Been Shot!

"The teaser has been shot to officially announce the series and a complete promo will be released once the male lead is locked. The creatives are quite kicked about adapting the show in today's time and the channel is also betting on the show to garner some ratings for it."