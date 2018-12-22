 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Grand Finale: The Stage Is All Set! Indian Idol Team Has Super Fun With Zero Team!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The stage is all set for Indian Idol 10 grand finale. The top six contestants - Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar - are rehearsing with great dedication and tuning their vocal chords for the big night. Not just the contestants, even the judges are performing at the event. It is going to be a big night as superstars of Bollywood, the Zero actors, Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anuskha Sharma, and the director Anand L Rai will be gracing the show.
The shooting of the grand finale happened recently. But the winner will be announced only on December 23! Going by the pictures, we must say that the team and Zero actors had a blast while shooting! Check them out!
Indiawaale!
Vishal shared a picture snapped with Indian Idol team and Zero team and captioned it as, "#IndianIdol-waale + #zero-waale = #Indiawaale!!" - (sic)
Vishal Dadlani
With team #ZERO at the #IndianIdol Finale pre-shoot! Super fun shoot! This is gonna be an epic finale, and our whole team wishes the film is a blockbuster! [THE INDIAN IDOL OF 2018 WILL BE DECIDED AND DECLARED LIVE ON TV ON THE 23RD! KEEP VOTING!]" - (sic)
Vishal With Katrina
Sharing a picture snapped with Katrina, Vishal wrote, "The reunion of the legendary #Sheila and that gross #TharkiDirector (forever-titles courtesy @farahkhankunder ! 😆😆) #IndianIdol." - (sic)
Maniesh Paul
Maniesh shared a picture of his performance and wrote, "Get ready to see the grand finale of #indianidol10 .... #mp #host #bollywood #music #show #songs #judges #blessed #dance #entry #upintheair #life #love #theworldisyours." - (sic)
Maniesh & Katrina
The host also shared a picture snapped with Katrina and wrote, "Dil diyan gallan... @katrinakaif on #indianidol10 finale... and yes there is a big surprise we have for you guys... #mp #dance #indianidol #act #bollywood #love #romantic #class #style #show #fun #music #songs #husnparcham #zero #film #srk #anushkasharma." - (sic)
Neha & Vishal’s Performances
Apart from Maniesh, judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani too will be seen giving rocking performances at the finale. Vishal shared a video and asked fans to read his lips and guess the song.
All Good Things Comes To An ‘End’?
He also shared another picture on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "All good things must come to a....(Grand finale). See you all on the 23rd for the Grand Finale of #IndianIdol 8pm, @sonytvofficial." - (sic)
