 »   »   » Ishq Subhan Allah: Complaint Filed Against The Show For Wrongful Representation Of Religious Facts

Complaint Filed Against Ishq Subhan Allah

The lawyer, Hitesh C Soni, who is handling the case was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Visual media is very effective and affects children a lot. So it's not only about one community but we are concerned about the perception of the general public. The show is very provocative in nature and we demand a ban of the same."

Ishq Subhan Allah Shows Islam In A Bad Light!

According to what the committee that deals with education and welfare of Muslims has mentioned in the complaint (a copy of which is with IE), that the daily ‘shows Islam in a bad light, the scripts of the entire serial is made to understand that Islam religion needs a lot of changes, revival, amendments.' (sic)

Is This A Publicity Stunt?

When asked whether it was a publicity stunt, Hitesh told the leading daily, "Well, this can be better answered by my clients but we have a strong case and looking towards a positive judgment. And if the show is not banned, which would be prejudiced to our allegations, the script does need major modifications."

Will The Show Makers/Channel Take Action Against The Same?

Regarding the complaint Deepak Rajadhyaksha, Deputy Business Head, Zee TV, says, "Yes, we have heard about this, but are yet to receive any official intimation from the authorities."