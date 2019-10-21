Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Almost Fainted After Devoleena’s Torturous Bleach Act; Doctors Rush To House

Asim Almost Fainted!

As per the Spotboye report, Devoleena applied bleaching powder and red mirchi powder on Abu and Azim which literally burnt their skin. The report also revealed, "Asim was in so much of pain that he almost lost consciousness and a doctor had to be rushed home to cure the two contestants' severe burns."

Doctors Rushed To Bigg Boss 13 House

A source told the portal, "Devoleena had put bleaching powder and red mirchi powder on Abu and Azim. That created a very bad reaction on their skin and both suffered burns and irritation from the chemicals. That's when a doctor was called inside the house and he treated them in time."

Asim & Abu Not Praised For Their Performance

Meanwhile, Asim and Abu performed the task fantastically and won praises from viewers. But netizens were disappointed and upset with the host Salman Khan as he didn't praise the duo for their effort. Now, the viewers want action to be taken against Devoleena. Take a look at a few comments!

@Dtimothechalam1

"Our boy #AsimRiaz went through a lot in that task, even doctors had to be called because devoleena overdid it with bleach and chilli powder. We want some action to be taken against this. He and #AbuMalik went through a lot of stuff and this issue deserves to be discussed."

@nxrzzzn

"Devoleena is so evil its insane. The way she talks the way she behaves just disgusting. When #AsimRiaz & #AbuMalik ji saved her kitna jhoot bol ri thi ke age jage main aapka sath doongi. And this is what she did so fucking disgusting. #BB13 #BiggBoss13."

Jyoti & Ash

@JyotiKu17230749: Not even prasied #AsimRiaz and #AbuMalik on #WeekendKaVaar.

@Ash27236066: it is a reality show we watch bcoz Ur real nd uh support for the right not wrong nd uh even not appreciated @AsimRiazSquad #AsimRiaz #AbuMalik Ur disappointing Ur #salmanfans.