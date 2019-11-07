Bigg Boss 13 SPOILER: Rashami & Devoleena Are Back; Vishal Aditya Singh To Enter House This Weekend!
Bigg Boss has always surprised the viewers with big twists. Recently, Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were eliminated during the first finale. Although Shefali's eviction was predicted, Rashami and Devoleena's elimination shocked and upset viewers. But rumours suggested that the 'bahu ranis' were not eliminated and were sent to the secret room instead. As per the latest promo, the actresses have returned to the Bigg Boss 13 house.
Rashami & Devoleena Are Back
As per the promo, Rashami and Devo were seen dancing and entering the Bigg Boss house. While Rashami's alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan and other housemates welcomed the duo, Siddharth seemed not so happy. Siddharth also tells Asim that they (Devo and Rashami) have become strong now.
Were Rashami & Devo Sent To The Secret Room?
For those who are wondering where the girls were... they were not in the secret room! Yes, you read it right! As per a Spotboye report, Devo and Rashami were lodged at a luxurious hotel in the city. It is also being said that their families knew about the same and spoke to the actresses once a day.
Vishal Aditya Singh To Enter Bigg Boss 13 House
Also, it is being said that Nach Baliye 9 finalist, Vishal Aditya Singh, will be entering the glasshouse on Saturday. Apparently, the actor will be shooting for the same on Friday. He will be the seventh wild card entrant on the show.
Paras-Siddharth & Shehnaz-Hindustani Bhau Argue
Meanwhile, the promo video also hinted at another fight between Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Shukla. Both were seen insulting each other. Also, Shehnaz Gill and Hindustani Bhau are seen getting into an argument.
Also, Hindustani Bhau and Shefali Zariwala are seen discussing Rashami and Devo's re-entry.
During the task, Mahira also gets into an argument with Siddharth. Shehnaz asks Mahira not to target Siddharth and the girls get into an argument.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Bigg Boss 13.
