Did You Know Hina Khan Aspired To Become An Air-hostess? Here Are Unknown Facts About Birthday Girl!

Hina Has Masters Degree

Hina Khan was born in Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) and later moved to Delhi for her higher studies. She has completed Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the CCA School of Management, Gurgaon, Delhi.

She Aspired To Become An Air-hostess

After completing her studies, Hina relocated to Mumbai. Apparently, she enrolled herself for an air-hostess course. However, she could not join the training academy, as she contracted malaria.

Hina Wanted To Become A Journalist

The actress initially wanted to become a journalist. But, all of sudden she gave audition for acting. She never learnt acting before and never had acting on her mind, but got selected for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Her Favourites

# Her all-time favourite snack is butter-fried bread.

# Hina loves watching and playing basketball.

# Her favourite colour is sky blue.

# She always carries Taaviz in her wallet.