It's High Time Sonakshi Sinha, Her Family & Salman Khan React To Pooja Mishra's UNBELIEVABLE Claims!

Pooja Accused Salman Of Rape

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant had said that Salman and his brothers raped her when she was unconscious during the shooting of Sultan. She had also claimed that Salman and his brother had raped her on multiple occasions.

She Claims Shatrughan & His Family Perform Black Magic On Her

Also, she said that Shatrughan Sinha hacked her phone and laptop to steal her creative ideas, which were used to enhance Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora's careers. She also claimed that the veteran actor used black magic on her, and she is being haunted by ghosts since then!

Claims Sonakshi & Her Family Of Watching Her On Live Camera

Recently, she shared a few snapshots of messages and claimed that Sonakshi and her family are watching her on LIVE camera and sending her filthy messages.

Explains Her Torture On Facebook

She didn't stop there! She has been sharing videos and a few posts on her Instagram and Facebook. She captioned a post on FB, "Enumerating a series of torture I have been subjected to ever since I moved to my khar house..."

Claims Bookstore Rejected Her 4 Books

On her Facebook, she went on to explain how she was tortured and was left with no money. She says a bookstore rejected her four books and forthcoming coffee table book at all their outlets. She also claimed that it took 'a lot of toil and sweat' to put together her clothing line. She had got 25 ensembles ready. But she got a reply from someone named Sonia saying they won't be able to take the brand forward as they have frozen on boarding new brands.

A Guy Stole All Her Money!

She decided to upload her collection at OLX. Although she got messages, there were no sales. She also claimed that she was victim of online fraud and a guy stole her money. She even shared a snapshot.

Her Recent Instagram Post On Shatrughan & Salman!

In her recent Instagram post, she has written a big post and shared a few videos which have all cuss words! She has called Shatrugan Sinha a rapist and has even not spared Salman Khan. (see Snapshot) Not just that, she has also used cuss words for Sonakshi, Salim, Salman and Arbaaz Khan! She says that if Sonakshi plays Rajjo, everyone will be behind the bars! (see video at the end of the slider)