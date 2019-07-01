Karan Oberoi Takes Legal Way; Files Complaint Against Officer For Submitting False Report!

Karan Oberoi Takes Legal Way To Get Justice

Now, the actor has taken the legal way! Apparently, on Saturday (June 29), Karan filed a case against an investigating officer, inspector DP Sonawane, at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Andheri. He says that he is trying to get justice and set an example for victims like him.

Karan’s Lawyer Says…

Karan's lawyer Dinesh Tiwari was quoted by Times of India, "We have filed a criminal complaint against IO Sonawane for submitting a false report against Karan Oberoi in the course of hearing of the remand application. We believe that he deliberately tried to frame Karan in an attempt to favour the complainant and is liable to be prosecuted."

Karan Oberoi Files Complaint Against An Officer!

Karan told the leading daily, "I have filed a complaint against the police officer to highlight biased and defective investigation. He had claimed at the time of filing the report that my laptop and mobile were not seized, but as a matter of fact, it was."

The Actor Wants To Set An Example For Victims Like Him!

He further added, "A cellphone facilitates two-way communication. So, one can't just seize mine immediately and wait for more than a month to seize hers. I am trying to get justice and set this case as an example for victims like me."