Karan Oberoi Wanted To Marry Mona Singh?; The Actor REVEALS What Went Wrong Between Them!

Karan Wanted To Marry Mona?

When asked about their split, Karan told the portal, "I wanted to be with her. She is a wonderful girl and a great artiste. We were too young and different as people. Mona is very social, always bubbly but at that time marriage was not something she was looking at. Her career was going great guns and she wanted to focus on that."

Karan Wanted To Settle Down Quickly!

When asked whether he wanted to settle down at that point of time, Karan said, "Yes, I wanted to settle down very quickly." Mona stays just three blocks away from where Karan lives.

Karan Says…

When asked whether they talk when they bump into each other, he said, "There is just social hi and hello if we meet but no animosity as such. You can never behave ill with someone you have loved."

Karan & Mona’s Love Story

During their dating days, Karan and Mona were all praise for each other, Karan was quoted by an online portal as saying, "I met Mona for the first time when I had gone to Mauritius to shoot for Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin as a guest in one episode with her. It was her simplicity which attracted me to her in the first place. With Mona, it was not a case of love at first sight for me. I fell for her six months after I had done a guest appearance when I was once again asked by producers to play the role of Raghav in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin."

Karan Praises For Mona

Karan said, "It was a superb experience to act with Mona because she used to make me cry even when she used to give me my cues. Mona is a damn good actor. Like me, she, too, has the uncanny ability to laugh. Like me, Mona, too, is aggressive when it comes to work."

Mona Praises Karan

On the other hand, Mona told in an interview, "I love Karan. We share an amazing bond. I took my time in saying ‘yes' because I was uncomfortable by all the media attention on our private lives. But Karan made me realise that giving up on love was not the right thing. We are very compatible. I've always wanted to be with a person who would sing to me and Karan fits the bill perfectly."

Marriage Plans?

Further talking about their marriage plans back then, Mona had revealed, "What's the hurry? We both have to settle down in our careers." But Karan was ready for marriage and waiting for Mona.

We Parted Ways On Good Terms!

Unfortunately, the duo parted ways. Way back in 2009, Mona spoke about her break-up. She told TOI, "This is a very personal issue and I never wanted it to be made public. Contrary to what was reported, Karan and I never dated for six years. In fact, we met only in 2006 and dated for some 16 to 18 months. We were great friends, but there was something amiss in our relationship. Mind you, it was not about cheating. We did try to sort out the differences, but then we parted ways on good terms."