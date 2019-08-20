English
    Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Viewers Welcome Amitabh Bachchan; Give Thumbs Up To The Show

    The popular reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 premiered yesterday (August 19). The host, Amitabh Bachchan began the show with heartwarming poetry. He introduced the 10 contestants from different parts of India, who participated in the Fastest Finger First. Anil Rameshbhai Jivnani, a contestant from Gujarat, was the first contestant to sit on the hot seat. Unfortunately, he couldn't win big. Chitrarekha Rathore, a Homeopathy doctor from Chhattisgarh, was the second contestant.

    During the show, Big B revealed that he worked for Rs 500 as a managing executive in Kolkata, which took everyone by surprise. He was also seen giving relationship advice. Big B's voice, the background music of the show, the questions and the way the actor responded to the contestants - everything impressed fans. The viewers welcomed Amitabh Bachchan back on the show. They also gave a thumbs-up to the show. Take a look at a few comments!

    Prabir Bhatt 🇮🇳

    Viewers’ Comments: Prabir Bhatt 🇮🇳

    "@SrBachchan loved the 1st episode sir. felt like it got stopped just few days back and started again.. same charm same vibes and fun and yes the same you :) #KBC2019 #KBC11." - (sic)

    Riya

    Riya

    "There's only one Amitabh Bachchan, and there's no show like #KBC11 ! Still feel the goosebumps I felt while watching that first episode back in 2000!" - (sic)

    Dr. Ankush Sharma

    Dr. Ankush Sharma

    "U r a legend ...U r The living example of GOD...bachchan ji proud to have u in our life...ur yesterdays episode of KBC is just amazing #KBC11 #KBC2019 ..specially ur motivating words ..keep rocking sir ..." - (sic)

    Noura

    Noura

    "@SrBachchan @SonyTV congratulations sir for first episode of The best TV show ever #KBC2019 #KBC11 Sir, you are the best one who present the copy of this show around the world 👏👏👏💙" - (sic)

    Rajan Kumar Jha⏺️

    Rajan Kumar Jha⏺️

    "What an inspirational start to #KBC2019 season 11, the poem the legends the music and the best EVER @SrBachchan s voice reciting the same. Goosebumps ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #KBC11 #KBC thanks @SonyTV." - (sic)

    Ekansh Mullick

    Ekansh Mullick

    "Enjoyed the very first show of #kbc of season 11. What a legendary game it is with legendary @SrBachchan. Best wishes!. #KBC11 #KBC2019 @SonyTV." - (sic)

